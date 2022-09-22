Ogun faults installation of traditional rulers in four Waterside communities by Ondo govt

THE Ogun State government has faulted the purported installation of traditional rulers in Irokun, Obinehin, Idigbengben and Araromi Seaside in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area by the Ondo State government.

This was contained in a statement signed on Wednesday by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Odusile.

It is recalled that a press statement issued by the Ondo State government, had been generating concern within these communities.

Odusile said that the Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Sir Charles Titiloye, had in the said statement approved the installation of traditional rulers in these Ogun communities, contending that the four communities belonged to it and recognised by law.

He also maintained that official legal documents dating back to the colonial era re-affirmed by relevant agencies of the Federal Government attest to this fact.

Odusile said that the Ogun State government is the only authority that can confer and recognise any chieftaincy title(s) in the communities, being legally part of the state.

The Ogun State Government subsequently called the attention of the National Boundary Commission to the press statement issued by the Ondo State government and urged the Commission to note and act accordingly in line with extant laws and relevant document.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Hate Speech, Fake News, Propaganda, Greatest Threat To Nigeria’s Democracy ― Jonathan

Hate speech, fake news and propaganda have been identified as the greatest threat to Nigeria’s democracy, and anybody who engages in any of these should be regarded as a threat, just like a gun….

Nigeria Dresses In Borrowed Robes

Being an address delivered by His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, Vice-President of Nigeria (1999-2007) and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on September 13, 2022…

EDITORIAL: The Worsening Oil Theft

RECENTLY, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) gave scary statistics on oil theft in the country, saying that it was losing $700 million every month to oil theft and vandalism at terminals.….