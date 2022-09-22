Two bandits’ camps in fierce battle in Zamfara forest

THE camps of notorious bandit leaders, Bello Turji and Dan Bokolo in Zamfara State, are said to be engaged in a fierce battle following the attacks in some Zamfara communities which resulted in the deaths of many residents.

A source told the Nigerian Tribune that recently, it was alleged that the camp of Dan Bokolo unleashed series of attacks on some villages in Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state.

The source said the attacks led to the death of many residents, as well as the destruction of some towns and villages.

He said others believed the attacks were carried out by Bello Turji’s men, just as he added that Turji himself escaped death by a whisker last week when military operations were carried out in his enclave. Angry about the development, it was gathered that Turji then decided to attack the camp of Dan Bokolo.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that residents along Shinkafi and Moriki axes have now fled their communities following the renewed clash between the two rival camps.

This is happening after the deputy governor of the state recently announced that Turji had repented and promised to work for the government to end the insecurity bedevilling the state.

However, last week, it was reported that the military had launched series of attacks on the camp of Turji because of allegations that he was responsible for the last attack that resulted in the death of many of its men.

Meanwhile, barely 48 hours after the raid, where scores of bandits were eliminated in Zamfara forest, it was gathered that the military has started dropping leaflets and airing jingles advising villagers in banditry-prone areas to be security conscious over impending military operations to be carried out in Zamfara forests.

The source stated further that, “aggressive bombardments by air and ground troops are being planned in the coming days in Zamfara, and in other North West and North-Central states.





“We have intensified campaigns to warn civilians of the implication of living in areas close to our operations to avoid collateral damages.

“We have produced enlightenment leaflets and jingles in pidgin, Hausa, Fulfulde and Kanuri, warning residents of banditry-prone areas, mostly in the forests, to relocate from such environments which have been taken over by criminal gangs.