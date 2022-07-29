Sitting allowances scrapped for new Kenya lawmakers

By Tribune Online
Incoming Kenyan MPs will not enjoy a popular and controversial perk after the 9 August election.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission which sets pay for state workers said new members will not enjoy a sitting allowance for attending plenary sessions.

The body said 382m Kenya shillings ($3.2m, £2.6m) will be saved per year from the cuts that will affect 416 members of the lower and upper parliament houses.

Kenyan lawmakers are some of the best paid in the world with a monthly taxable pay of about $5,000 plus generous allowances.

SRC has also reversed a $17,000 car grant for county representatives – which had been controversially approved last year.

It however retained the president and deputy president’s salary.

