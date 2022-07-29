Pay us your N2bn debt, NECO tells five indebted state govts

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has called on the five state governments that are still owing the organisation to the tune of over N2 billion altogether to pay up their debt without further delay.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, made the appeal on Friday in Lagos shortly after he went round some schools including Ilupeju Senior Grammar School, Oshodi and Agbayewa Memorial College, Ilupeju, to monitor the council’s ongoing school-based Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE). The students were writing Agricultural Science (Theory) at the time.

The registrar said the number of indebted state governments before now was many but now reduced to only five states.

He said the debts were from 2012 to date and would be a great relief to NECO if the indebted state governments which he did not mention their names respond positively by paying up in full.

He said the money if paid would certainly help the organisation to meet up with some of its financial obligations, hence the appeal.

Speaking on the ongoing SSCE, he said the exercise had been hitch-free so far nationwide including in the troubled states where the level of insecurity is high.

He said conducting examinations such as NECO’s SSCE, particularly in states facing serious security problems such as the northern and eastern parts of the country aside from other logistics certainly comes with challenges but that the council had been able to surmount them as they surface.

He, however, commended the security personnel and exam officials as well as other stakeholders for what he called their cooperation and dedication to have a hitch-free examination and thanked God for crowning the efforts.

He said he had personally with his team went round Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory and some states including Kogi, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ondo, Ogun and now Lagos to monitor the examination and he was impressed with the level of compliance in those states.

He said he was being fed with regular reports of activities as regards the conduct of the exam nationwide since its inception.

He said up to 1.209 million candidates registered for the exam which would end on August 12 and the organisation would ensure to release the results about 45 days thereafter.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.





If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

