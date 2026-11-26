Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to give him access, support and the opportunity to be heard despite belonging to an opposition party.

Mohammed made this known on Thursday during the launch of his Bauchi South senatorial campaign on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), held at the Dr Rilwanu Sulieman Adamu Arena, Government House, Bauchi.

The governor praised Tinubu for what he described as his fairness and support for Bauchi State despite their political differences.

He particularly commended the President for his administration’s intervention in tackling insecurity in parts of Bauchi State, recalling that communities in Alkaleri were once under serious threat from bandits.

“Despite the fact that I belong to the opposition, he has not sidelined me. Rather, he has given me the latitude, leverage, access, support and opportunity to be heard,” he said.

Mohammed also expressed appreciation for the military operations undertaken to address insecurity in the state, disclosing that the Federal Government had established two military battalions in Tafawa Balewa and Alkaleri to strengthen security in the areas.

“There can be no development without security. Our allocation had never been withheld. I have reasons to respect the President for the manner he had related with my administration despite our political differences,” the governor said.

He, however, appealed to Tinubu to allow Bauchi political actors to maintain their independence at the state level rather than being pressured into joining his political camp.

“We are still begging him to allow us to be. Live and let live. Let us have our own life at the subnational level, and we don’t mind what he does at the Federal level,” he said.

The governor also thanked people around the President and other Federal officials for facilitating access and extending respect to his administration.

He maintained that his political differences with the President should not prevent cooperation between the Federal and state governments, particularly on issues affecting the security and development of the people.

Mohammed also used the occasion to assure supporters that he would not interfere in the administration of the APM governorship candidate, Yakubu Adamu, whom he presented as his preferred successor in the 2027 governorship race.

He said he would neither dictate to Adamu nor micromanage his administration, insisting that he would allow him the freedom to govern if elected.

“We have seen how others failed because they believe they brought their successors. Then they will be governors in proxy. We will not do that. We will allow Yakubu to rule, to lead us, and we will be supporting him with all the candidates,” he said.

The governor maintained that his political decisions were not driven by personal interests, expressing gratitude to supporters for standing by the candidates he had presented for various elective positions.

On his senatorial ambition, Mohammed said he was seeking to serve the country through credible legislation and representation rather than lead a fight against whoever becomes President.

He also prayed for continued unity and togetherness among the people.

The governor began his campaign activities with a visit to the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, where he sought the Emir’s prayers, blessings and support.

Mohammed assured the traditional ruler that his political activities would comply with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, promising to conduct a peaceful and responsible campaign.

He also appealed for the support of the traditional institution as he seeks to represent Bauchi South at the National Assembly.

In his response, the Emir prayed for the success of the governor’s ambition and urged politicians to demonstrate maturity and avoid actions capable of disrupting peace.

The Emir also commended the Bala Mohammed administration for supporting the traditional institution through the creation of new Emirates, provision of official vehicles to Emirs and construction of palaces for traditional rulers.