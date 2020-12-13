Simi set for first live play since childbirth

Multiple award-winning artiste, Simi, will this month perform live in Lagos for the first time since she had her daughter.

The new mum, who started her music career as a gospel singer, gained much prominence with her hit single ‘Tiff’. Simi has since gone on to release three albums, winning several awards. She launched her own record label Studio Brat in June 2019.

Simi will join other superstars like Wizkid, Darey, and Yemi Alade on the stage to perform her smash hit, ‘Duduke’, and other new songs from her latest EP, Restless II, at Livespot X-Clusive, with her band, the Banjos.

In a statement, the singer and songwriter said: “I really can’t wait to be on stage again. It’s been a while. And I am excited to perform some of my favourite songs to some of my biggest fans from across the world. Everyone knows how much I enjoy live performances and this one will be no exception.”

Simi will be giving her fans the chance to see her perform live in concert on December 20, at Eko Hotel, Lagos, or virtually on Livespot Nation online platform. The physical event which will only be open to a select few due to the COVID-19 restrictions, will be made available via live stream on Livespot Nation online platform.

