6ixtine, Erigga, Mr.X come hard on Jeje

Afropop singer, Oghenerobor Calestine, popularly known as 6ixtine, is showing no sign of resting on his oars despite the success he has recorded in the music industry with multiple hit singles.

His quick rise to fame may not be unconnected to his passion and commitment to his craft over the years as he pulled a new move with his new single, Jeje, featuring Erigga and Mr.X, topping music charts and digital platforms.

6ixtine, a graduate of Delta State University, Abraka, said working with Erigga and Mr.X is an indication that he wanted to end 2020 on a big footing and entertain his fans during and after the festive season.

Speaking on his music rise, 6ixtine said he is not new to dropping hit songs as his previous songs Sense and Jaiye Orimi prepared him for the big moment he has found himself, insisting that he wants to use this new song to send a strong warning to those who have attempted to write him off too soon.

“I felt really good working with Erigga and Mr.X on Jeje and I am looking forward to great and positive response from my fans. I have had quite a good year and I want to top it up with something as special as Jeje. This is my moment and I want everybody to see that I am ready to take over the music industry,” he said.

