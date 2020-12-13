How my writings would contribute to fight against terrorism —Suraj Sani

Many entertainment practitioners, through their visuals and scripts, have been involved in the fight against terrorism which continues to bedevil the country.

As many more continue to join the fold, one such writer who has been inspired to lend his support through writing is Suraj Sani.

Born and raised in the North, Sani knows how it is to live in fear of terrorists and it has served as the inspiration behind his writings.

Speaking to R, Sani disclosed that he had been writing since childhood and would spend hours inscribing letters on any surface he could lay his hands on.

His passion would later translate into not less than three separate books. One of his works, ‘Roses in the desert’ highlights the destructive components of terrorism and the trauma that attends the experience at the hands of insurgents.

Particularly, the book centres on the two-year journey of two lovers separated by terrorism with each of them facing distinct challenges in the quest to be reunited.

For the 24-year old writer and graduate of Federal University of Technology, Minna, writing is not just an avenue to entertain; it should also be used to reflect the shortcomings of the society.

“Inasmuch as people are fascinated by stories, we writers have a duty to reflect issues that need attention in the society.

“My book, ‘Roses in the desert’, does that and I believe I’m not just playing my part in the writing industry, but also in nation building at large,” Sani further stated.

The writer and poet also disclosed that more works should be expected from his stable, including a sequel to ‘Roses in the desert’.

“When you go through ‘Roses in the desert’, you’d realise that the story doesn’t end there. A sequel is on the way entitled ‘Thorns in the desert’ and it should be out by January 2021,” Sani disclosed.

“Another separate work is ‘Before 30’. There are many more manuscripts waiting to be published and people should watch out.”

Speaking on his apparent disregard for nominations and awards, Sani expressed that his shy personality avoids the limelight.

“I am someone who shies away from the spotlight and even avoids awards altogether. I believe more in doing the work than pursuing the glam. Hence you won’t see me participate in one,” the writer said.

“Another separate work is ‘Before 30’. There are many more manuscripts waiting to be published and people should watch out.”

Speaking on his apparent disregard for nominations and awards, Sani expressed that his shy personality avoids limelight.

“I am someone who shies away from the spotlight and even avoids awards altogether. I believe in doing the work than pursuing the glam. Hence you won’t see me participate in one,” the writer said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…