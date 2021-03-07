Simi, Omojuwa, others blast Samklef over ‘insensitive’ comment about Tems’ body 

Nigerian singer, Simi and social media commentator, Japeth Omojuwa have taken a swipe at popular music producer, Samklef over his post that seemed to have subtly body-shamed female singer and songwriter, Tems.

Samklef is based in the US and is famous for producing popular songs for top Nigerian music stars including Wizkid among others.

On Sunday, via his Twitter account, he made a post that was deemed by many Twitter users including Simi and Omojuwa as ‘insensitive and disrespectful’ to Tems.

Samklef was reacting to the news of Tems’ new video featuring Wizkid, which would be released anytime from now, saying “Everybody can’t wait to see Tems y**sh. Me sef dey wait. Who dey wait with me?”

Simi reacted to Samklef’s tweet, asking if the singer didn’t see anything wrong with what he had posted. Samklef in his response asked Simi to mind her business as the tweet according to him was not harmful.

Omojuwa also did not find Samklef’s tweet funny. He was quick to call him saying “You call this a joke? Your idiocy is irredeemable.”

Things soon took a turn for the worse between Samklef and other Twitter users as the producer replied his critics saying “none of you can break me. You have tried for 10 years, it didn’t work.”

However, Omojuwa, in his response to the above tweet from Samklef cautioned him, saying “Samklef, you disrespected and harassed Tems. Simi corrected you – a 5-word sentence – then you have been going off disrespecting and attacking her too. You aren’t the victim here, you are the villain who just keeps digging and digging. It’s sad and incredible to watch.”

Samklef would not let it sink without another response, as he said “Please stop this eye service. What I posted was a joke. And I apologised, so what’s all this?” he replied.

The issue has been generating reactions from Twitter users as some of them condemned Samklef’s tweet while others are saying the tweet was blown out of proportion as the producer has not said anything bad about Tems or her body.