Signs of inferiority complex and how to deal with it

An inferiority complex is a feeling associated with low self-esteem. It is a lack of confidence in oneself, a feeling that one does not measure up to the standards of others. Usually, people dealing with inferiority complexes compare themselves a lot with others. They don’t see themselves in a positive and good light.

An inferiority complex makes you focus more on what you can’t do rather than the abilities you have in you to do greater things and be outstanding amidst others. According to the American Psychological Association, ‘inferiority complex’ is the basic feeling of inadequacy and insecurity, deriving from actual or imagined physical or psychological deficiency.’

When you start to compare yourself with others and it is starting to take a toll on your mental and psychological health, then it is a sign of an inferiority complex. In order to be aware if you are experiencing this, you can take a few tests from the questions below:

Does criticism make you feel so bad for days that you coil in your shell? Do you feel worthless and not good enough? Do you overwork yourself trying to be like someone else? Do you compare your abilities and capacity with people’s top abilities? Do you keep quiet in public due to the fear of being castigated when you speak? Does social media make you feel miserable and inadequate? Does it make you feel you haven’t been so serious with your life?

If you responded affirmatively to the above questions, it means you are dealing with an inferiority complex. This might eventually lead to anxiety and depression if not properly managed.

However, there are various ways to deal with this seriously. To overcome an inferiority complex, you need to do the following:

1. Accept that you are special and unique

The earlier you accept that you were created specially and in a unique way, the better for you. You need to understand that you can only be the best version of you. There can only be one version and model of you here on earth, so your abilities and gifts in you are quite different from others. The world will be wowed at these special abilities when you begin to reveal and unveil them. Hiding in your shell because you feel people are more adequate than you isn’t good enough.

Accept yourself the way you are and see yourself as a special gift to humanity.

2. Avoid social media

Social media is one of the greatest triggers of inferiority complex. One thing you don’t know is that social media users only post what they want you to see, the happiest side of their lives amidst other turbulence they secretly experience.

To regain your self-esteem and avoid feeling less of yourself, you can either take a social media break or unfollow people that make you feel less of yourself. Reduce the time you spend on social media. Don’t feel you have to live your life for others.

3. Avoid comparing yourself with others

To overcome the inferiority complex, you need to stop comparing yourself with other people. Stop placing your unique abilities and talents side by side with others. As mentioned above, you need to understand that you are special in your own way and even in the way you are wired to do things.





The world needs your own version of creativity and uniqueness. Comparison will only lower your standards and your originality.

4. Surround yourself with people that encourage you

You need to be aware that your inferiority complex might be as a result of people you are surrounded with. This could be your friends, relatives or instructors. The best way to escape from the grips of inferiority complex is to start distancing yourself from them. Search for people who motivate you to be a better person and surround yourself with such people.

5. Avoid worrying about what people think of you

One of the triggers of an inferiority complex is worrying about what people say or think about you. It stops you from making certain decisions and steps in life. You need to be aware that people will always talk, whether you choose to take big steps or stay in your shell.

Sometimes we seek validation from other people for every action we take. You need to stop considering people’s opinion or what they think about you.

6. Gratitude

Practising gratitude is a great way to deal with an inferiority complex. Make it a habit to be grateful for who you are and what you have above what you don’t have.