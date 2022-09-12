Despite scanners procurement, over 6,000 containers litter Lagos ports —Investigation

NIGERIAN Tribune investigation has revealed that despite the procurement of scanners at the Apapa port since September 2021, cargo examination at the ports is still largely done manually, leaving over 6000 containers trapped at the ports.

Recall that while fielding questions from journalists in July 2022, the Customs Area Controller of Apapa Customs Command, Comptroller Yusuf Malanta blamed the ongoing works on the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail for the delay in the takeoff of the scanners at the ports.

He however assured then that the scanners will commence operations in two months’ time.

However, checks by the Nigerian Tribune in September 2022 revealed that the scanners are yet to commence operations even as over 6,000 containers litter the ports due to the slow cargo examination processes of the Customs.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, a port worker who wouldn’t want his name in print as he is not authorized to speak on the matter explained that, “When the scanners arrived last year September, we were happy because to us, that should signal the end of physical examination of cargoes at the ports.

“Examining cargoes physically is a very slow process. Imagine the amount of containers that arrive our ports every day. How many can Customs officers examine physically on a daily basis? Customs officers are human beings and have their limitations as humans.

“Carrying out manual examination of cargoes at the ports slows down the logistics chain. This is why there are so many uncleared cargoes at the ports. The number of uncleared cargoes at the port is over 6000, and we are still counting because newer ships arrive at the ports every day to discharge fresh cargoes.

“This does not help the terminal operators because it brings about space issues. The container terminal yard already has uncleared cargoes eating up space. So when fresh containers arrive, we always have issues with space. Where to keep newer cargoes is always a dilemma because the old ones that arrived earlier are yet to be cleared due to the slow nature of Customs examination.

“If Customs does not examine these containers, they cannot leave the ports. But the form of examination being used by Customs is sluggish in nature. Thus, the number of uncleared containers littering the ports keep rising. It’s a dilemma that we find ourselves in at the ports.

“The scanners are right there in the port. They are brand new but are not being used. It’s such a confusing situation that we find ourselves at the Apapa ports.”

When contacted by the Nigerian Tribune on why the scanners are not yet in use, the Apapa Customs Spokesman, SC Abubakar Usman explained that the scanners are waiting to be commissioned by the Customs CG and Minister of Finance before eventual commencement of operations.

In the words of SC Abubakar Usman, “The scanners were installed about two weeks ago and it is currently being test-run.

“We cannot just start using the scanners if we don’t test run them. I was there with the Controller when the test run of the scanners started. About six or seven containers were used for the test-run process.

“During the test-run, some minor operational issues were noticed and were forwarded to the Customs headquarters in Abuja. The Customs headquarters is currently addressing those minor operational issues discovered during the test run process.

“The scanners are working perfectly well. It was just some minor operational issues that were discovered during the test run, and they are being addressed at the Customs headquarters.

“We are waiting for the Comptroller General and the Minister to come and commission the scanners before we start using them for cargo examination.

“In fact, the CG and the Minister were supposed to have come to commission the scanners before now. It was just due to the minor operational issues discovered during the test run process that delayed the commissioning. I know the headquarters is addressing those minor operational issues and very soon, the CG and the Minister will come and commission the scanners so that we can start using them during cargo examination.”