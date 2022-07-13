7 signs of low self-esteem

Having a great sense of your self-worth determines your emotional health. Self-esteem is your opinion about yourself even when people think otherwise. Low self-esteem is detrimental to your emotional health. You need to be aware of the signs that predict your emotional health bars are dropping.

Low self-esteem is lack of confidence in what you are or what you are capable of doing. Someone with low self-esteem feels unloved, unworthy, and inadequate.

People with low self-esteem tend to be emotionally insecure and vulnerable. They settle for less because they believe they won’t be good for anyone. Low self-esteem can creep into your life without you being aware.

In this article, we will be shedding more light on the signs and evidence of low self-esteem in order to help ourselves and our loved ones.

1. Fear of failure

This is the most obvious sign of low self-esteem. People with low self-esteem assume they will fail in whatever they do because they believe they are not good at anything. They hide in their shells and comfort zones. Fear of failure is usually found in those who have low self-esteem.

2. Self-criticism

Beating up yourself so hard whenever you make mistakes is an evidence of low self-esteem. When you don’t seem to find the great and good things you can do rather than the things you can’t do shows your self-esteem is very low. Destructive criticism would only make you feel more disappointed about yourself.

3. Overworking yourself

Having a feeling that you don’t deserve to have fun shows your self-esteem is at stake. People with low self-esteem believe they have to keep working to be perfect and that taking out time to enjoy themselves is not an option for them.

4. Worry and Doubt

When you worry so much about things, what you can’t change rather than what you can change, be assured that low self-esteem is knocking on your door. People with low self-esteem worry so much after making decisions, thinking they have made a wrong decision. They place people’s choices and decisions over theirs.

5. People-Pleasing





In search of validation and favor from people, people with poor self-esteem try to please people at the expense of their own comfort. They prefer to make others happy even when they are not. They feel guilty when they give a negative answer to things while neglecting themselves. They give a yes reply to every request given to them.

6. Trying to be like others

When you have low self-esteem, you try to be like others. This is because you believe you don’t have control over your life. Trying to be like others would only bring depression, frustration and anger. People with low self-esteem hide their vision to follow other’s vision.

7. Feeling lesser than others

People with low self-esteem assume to be inferior to others regardless of how great they are. They hide their great ideas and contributions amidst crowds because they believe it to be inadequate and lesser than expectation. This sign can also be referred to as an inferiority complex.

To overcome low self-esteem, seek counsel and work on your fears.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE