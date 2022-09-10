Wike mocks Secondus for dancing over vote of confidence on Ayu

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has mocked former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, who was reported to have danced when the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party passed a vote of confidence on Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman.

Wike said the decision by the PDP NEC would not dissuade him and others from insisting that the prevailing structural imbalance within the party must be addressed.

He spoke at the reception organised for defectors from various political parties to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, held at the Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

“I was listening and watching. They said there is one man they call Secondus. They said he was dancing, celebrating that NEC gave their person a vote of confidence. He forgets history. Ask him, the same NEC through Aliyu Babangida moved a motion of vote of confidence supported by the same person, Ndudi Elumelu. They gave you (Secondus) a vote of confidence, what happened? You left office.

“We don’t fight and go back. If you like, you can have as many as 20 votes of confidence. It’s not my business. My business is to make sure the right thing is done, and the right thing must be done. Whether today or tomorrow,” Wike charged.

He pointed out that despite the heightening political alignment and negotiations that are going on, his administration has not abandoned governance in the state, stressing that it was his love for the state that had made him remain devoted to providing good governance until the last day of his tenure.

He declared, “I’m not going to play party with the interest of my people. Rivers State is paramount to me before any other person or group.

“So everyone can see what we have done. Up till today, we have never abandoned governance. So many people are already rounding up, taking the last they have, but we are still committed to commissioning, and flagging off projects.

“Because of the love we have for our people, we will continue to serve you till May 29, when, by the grace of God, Siminialaye Fubara will be inaugurated as the governor of Rivers State.”

Wike commended the defectors for their courage to join the PDP, boasting that there is no other political party that can win election in Rivers State except the PDP.

“PDP,” he said, “is a household name in Rivers State. Let me assure you that we will all work with you. Nothing like somebody who has been there since and somebody who has just come back. The more the merrier.

“So, all of us must put hands together to make sure our governorship candidate, the National Assembly candidates, the House of Assembly candidates, at least from Rivers State, we return them 100 per cent. That’s our primary duty,” the governor urged.

He dismissed efforts by other political candidates as mere attempts to appear on the ballot, declaring that there was no hope of winning for them.

According to Wike, PDP’s confidence in victory is hinged on the fact that the party and his administration have served to protect the interests of the state courageously.

He told the various candidates; “If God gives you the ticket of PDP in this state, go home and sew your cloth for the inauguration day.

“Because what will any Rivers man or woman be saying that he or she wants to vote for any other person in Rivers State? As a party, we have kept faith with our people. As a party, we have stood for our people. “As a party, we have never allowed intimidation from any quarter and that is what we are talking about when we talk about the interest of Rivers State.

“Remember, before I came on board, one state had our property with them. As I came in as governor, with the support and prayer of our people we took all our property back.”

In his remarks, Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Desmond Akawor said the party is presenting a certificate to acknowledge the excellent performance of Governor Wike because he has surpassed their expectations.

Ambassador Akawor stated that the defectors from the other political parties have witnessed the unequal transformational performance of Governor Wike in office.