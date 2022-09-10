Three night guards arrested for killing tenant in Osun

Metro
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Police arrest 36-year-old, Kogi Police banks Ankpa,Police parade two suspects, Police suspected rapist Ebonyi, Bauchi Police rescue three, Family of Ondo robbery victim faults police over delay in arraignment of suspect, Police arrest 7 over attack on Osun NURTW member, One-Chance" robbers arrested, Police arrest 2 for hijacking truck load of cigarettes in Ibadan, vandals of Omuku-Brass crude oil, death of 15-year-old , FCT Police fraudsters Abuja,Police arrest 8 suspected, Imo Police orders discreet investigation into killing of seven in Orogwe, Oyo Police northern migrants ,Police IPOB member Delta,Terrorists firing, Edo police deny arrest, FCT Police debunk rumours, Fulani herdsmen police Osun,FCT Police disburse N15.9m, Police confirm release of kidnapped late Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor, 2021 NPF Recruitment Exercise, Edo Police arrest husband, Police rescue 28 fishermen, Edo Police nab phone thief, Police arrest Kuje Prison escapee, Police pass out, Fulani sneak into Church in Anambra, Kwara Police confirms killing of inspector, abduction of Chinese expatriate, Police warn cultists, Police woman girl Anambra ,Police nab four, attackers must be nabbed. Family of murdered teenager wants case transferred from Edo Police Homicide Dept, Police FIDAN CSO Fund,police arrest female Edo, Police victims Zamfara forest ,Police kill suspected robber, Kwara police intensify patrol, Police dismiss trending video, brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman, FIB-IRT of NPF decorates, Police smash kidnap gang, FCT Police rescue, 26 police officers undergo, Police defiling girl Ondo, Police deploy anti-bomb, Police raid criminal hideout, Police arrest two-man, Police arrest 2 for

Three night guards were on Saturday arrested by the Osun State police command for killing a 40-year-old man identified as Mohammed Badmus at Ibuowo Estate in Okinni of Egbedore Local Government area of Osun State.

One of the guards whose services were said to have been engaged by people of the community was said to have shot the deceased on Saturday after he reportedly returned from a beer parlour some minutes after 12.00 a.m.

Informed sources hinted that the guard, Rasaq Moshood, shot him at close range in front of his rented house with a Dane gun when he thought that somebody was hiding in front of the house.

Speaking on the incident, the deceased’s landlord, Kazeem Jimoh in an interview, disclosed that he was in the beer parlour with his tenant till midnight of Friday before the incident happened on that fateful day.

According to him, “I did not sleep at home but I got a call around 1 a.m. that Lasgidi was killed by a guard. When I got home, I saw his door open, while his corpse was outside the house.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

While confirming the report in a statement in Osogbo, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opolola  hinted that “Mr Babatunde Olumide, the chairman of Ibuowo Estate, Okinni, reported the incident at Dada Estate Divisional Police Headquarters.”

She however disclosed that “three night guards including  Moshood have been arrested and the gun used to kill the victim was recovered.”


According to her, “one Babatunde Olumide, the Chairman of Ibuowo Estate Okinni reported at Dada Estate Divisional Police Headquarters, that their night guard, one Moshood Rasaq, used his Dane gun to shoot one Mohammed Badmus, aged 40 years and he died instantly.

“The suspect has been arrested, the gun used has been recovered, while the corpse has been taken to UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.”

“However, the case has been transferred to SCID for further investigation,” the PPRO stated.

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased are said to have been deposited at the state UNIOSUN teaching hospital, Osogbo.

 

You might also like
Top News

Twenty passengers burnt to death in car accident in Ibarapa

Metro

Five telecoms cable vandals arrested in Lagos

Metro

Police arrest ‘yahoo boys’ who allegedly killed colleague for making more…

Metro

Hoodlums attack patrol vehicle, kill three policemen, one still missing

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More