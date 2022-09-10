Three night guards arrested for killing tenant in Osun

Three night guards were on Saturday arrested by the Osun State police command for killing a 40-year-old man identified as Mohammed Badmus at Ibuowo Estate in Okinni of Egbedore Local Government area of Osun State.

One of the guards whose services were said to have been engaged by people of the community was said to have shot the deceased on Saturday after he reportedly returned from a beer parlour some minutes after 12.00 a.m.

Informed sources hinted that the guard, Rasaq Moshood, shot him at close range in front of his rented house with a Dane gun when he thought that somebody was hiding in front of the house.

Speaking on the incident, the deceased’s landlord, Kazeem Jimoh in an interview, disclosed that he was in the beer parlour with his tenant till midnight of Friday before the incident happened on that fateful day.

According to him, “I did not sleep at home but I got a call around 1 a.m. that Lasgidi was killed by a guard. When I got home, I saw his door open, while his corpse was outside the house.”

While confirming the report in a statement in Osogbo, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opolola hinted that “Mr Babatunde Olumide, the chairman of Ibuowo Estate, Okinni, reported the incident at Dada Estate Divisional Police Headquarters.”

She however disclosed that “three night guards including Moshood have been arrested and the gun used to kill the victim was recovered.”





According to her, “one Babatunde Olumide, the Chairman of Ibuowo Estate Okinni reported at Dada Estate Divisional Police Headquarters, that their night guard, one Moshood Rasaq, used his Dane gun to shoot one Mohammed Badmus, aged 40 years and he died instantly.

“The suspect has been arrested, the gun used has been recovered, while the corpse has been taken to UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.”

“However, the case has been transferred to SCID for further investigation,” the PPRO stated.

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased are said to have been deposited at the state UNIOSUN teaching hospital, Osogbo.