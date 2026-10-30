10 signs you may be dehydrated, what to do

Water is essential for almost every function in the human body. It helps regulate body temperature, supports digestion, carries nutrients, protects organs and allows the body to get rid of waste. When the body loses more fluid than it takes in, dehydration occurs.

It can happen after heavy sweating, vomiting, diarrhoea or prolonged exposure to heat. It may also develop when a person simply does not drink enough fluids. Mild dehydration can often be corrected by replacing lost fluids. Severe dehydration, however, can become dangerous and may require urgent medical treatment.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights 10 signs that may indicate that you are dehydrated.

Feeling unusually thirsty

Thirst is one of the body’s natural signals that fluid levels need to be replenished.

However, thirst is not always a reliable early warning sign. Older adults, young children and people who are ill may not recognise or communicate thirst clearly.

It is therefore better to maintain regular fluid intake rather than waiting until intense thirst develops.

Dark yellow urine

The colour of urine can provide a useful clue about hydration. When the body is short of fluid, the kidneys conserve water, causing urine to become more concentrated and darker.

Urine that is consistently dark yellow or amber may therefore suggest that you need more fluids. Urine colour can also be affected by certain medicines, supplements and foods, so it should not be used alone to diagnose dehydration.

Passing urine less often

A dehydrated person may urinate less frequently because the body is trying to conserve water. You may also notice that the amount of urine produced is smaller than usual.

A significant reduction in urination, particularly when accompanied by dizziness, weakness or confusion, can indicate more serious dehydration and requires medical attention.

Dry mouth and lips

Reduced fluid levels can decrease saliva production, leaving the mouth and lips dry.

You may notice a sticky feeling in the mouth or difficulty swallowing. The tongue may also feel dry. Drinking water and other appropriate fluids can help when dehydration is mild.

Headache

Dehydration can contribute to headaches in some people. When the body loses fluid, changes in blood volume and other processes may contribute to headache symptoms.

However, headaches have many possible causes. A severe, sudden or unusual headache should not automatically be blamed on dehydration.

Dizziness or light-headedness

A drop in body fluid can affect blood circulation and blood pressure, particularly when a person stands up quickly. This may cause dizziness, weakness or a feeling that the person might faint. If dizziness is severe, persistent or accompanied by fainting, confusion or chest pain, medical attention should be sought promptly.

Unusual tiredness

Dehydration can leave a person feeling weak, tired or lacking energy. This may be particularly noticeable after exercise, heavy sweating, prolonged exposure to heat or an illness involving vomiting or diarrhoea. Restoring fluids and replacing electrolytes when appropriate may help mild dehydration.

Dry skin

The skin may become dry when the body is short of fluid. However, dry skin does not necessarily mean dehydration. Weather, bathing habits, skin conditions and other factors can also cause it. It becomes more concerning when dry skin occurs together with other signs such as thirst, dark urine, reduced urination or dizziness.

Fast heartbeat or breathing

More serious dehydration can affect the circulation. As the amount of fluid in the bloodstream falls, the heart may beat faster to maintain circulation. Breathing may also become faster in severe cases. These symptoms should not be ignored, particularly if they occur alongside weakness, confusion or very little urine.

Confusion or unusual drowsiness

Confusion, extreme weakness, unusual sleepiness or changes in alertness can be signs of severe dehydration. This is particularly concerning in children, older adults and people who are already unwell. Severe dehydration can lead to serious complications and requires urgent medical assessment rather than simply waiting for the person to drink more water.