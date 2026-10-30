Union Bank’s Bukola Ayeni named among Nigeria’s top 35 young marketing communications professionals

Bukola Ayeni, Team Lead, External Communications at Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, has been named among Nigeria’s top 35 young marketing communications professionals at the 2026 BrandComm 35 Under 35 Awards, in recognition of her contributions to corporate communications, brand development and reputation management.

The recognition highlights Ayeni’s nearly decade-long career in integrated marketing communications, public relations, digital marketing, crisis communication and stakeholder engagement.

At Union Bank, she has contributed to strategic communication campaigns, executive visibility and stakeholder engagement initiatives aimed at strengthening the bank’s brand and corporate reputation.

One of her notable contributions was providing communications and public relations support for the bank’s Endless Possibilities campaign, which promotes the lender’s commitment to helping Nigerians achieve their ambitions.

The campaign won a Bronze Award in the Heritage category at the 2026 Pitcher Awards and was also shortlisted in the Film Craft category.

Ayeni also contributed to communication materials and award submissions that supported Union Bank’s recognition as Africa’s Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion and Nigeria’s Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion at the 2026 Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

The BrandComm 35 Under 35 Awards ceremony was held at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos as part of BRANDCOMFEST, which celebrated brands, agencies and professionals under the theme, “Brand Building, Consumer Connection and Disruptive Realities.”

Speaking at the event, the convener, Joshua Ajayi, said brands must earn consumers’ trust through relevance, honesty and respect rather than relying solely on the volume of their advertising.

The keynote speaker, Dr Victor Gbenga Afolabi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Hazon Holdings and GDM Group, said successful brand building extended beyond advertising and public relations to include product quality, effective service delivery and positive customer experiences.

Before joining Union Bank, Ayeni spent six years at Business School Netherlands (BSN), where she gained experience in brand management, digital marketing and corporate communications. She worked with teams in the Netherlands and South Africa on initiatives spanning Europe, Africa and Asia.

During her time at BSN, she developed and executed BSN Transformation Moment, a 12-month radio programme on Inspiration FM, Lagos. The 49-episode programme featured business leaders and entrepreneurs sharing insights on business growth and leadership.

Ayeni holds a Master of Business Administration from Business School Netherlands and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication from Olabisi Onabanjo University.

She also holds a diploma from the Digital Marketing Institute in the United Kingdom and has completed an executive programme in Enhancing Corporate Reputation at Lagos Business School.

Beyond her corporate responsibilities, Ayeni has been involved in leadership development and professional mentoring. She held leadership positions at club, division and district levels of Toastmasters International, including serving as president of the BSN Toastmasters Club, where she led eight executives and more than 30 members.

She also mentors emerging professionals through initiatives associated with the Mastercard Foundation and Toastmasters International.

Her latest recognition underscores the contributions of young Nigerian professionals to corporate communications, brand management and the development of strategies that strengthen relationships between organisations and their stakeholders.