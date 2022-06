I noticed that for the past few months, anytime I brush my teeth, I will be bleeding from the mouth. Kindly let me know what I can do about this.

Salifu (by SMS)

Bleeding while brushing could be due to the use of a very hard toothbrush or problems with your gum, teeth or throat. If the problem still persists after changing your toothbrush to a softer texture, you should see a Dentist for a proper examination and treatment.