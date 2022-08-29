Shekarau formally dumps NNPP senate ticket, joins PDP

Former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has formally dumped the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Malam Shekarau, the senator representing Kano central district in the Senate also announced that he has dumped the senatorial ticket of the NNPP.

This is just as he was received into PDP at his Mandubawa home by the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, “my action was predicated to restore justice and fairness in Nigeria.”

He assured of readiness to mobilise his supporters across the country to guarantee the victory of Atiku by next year’s presidential election.

Details later…

