Experts lament over low awareness of Autism Spectrum Disorder in Nigeria

Experts in the field of Autism Spectrum Disorder have lamented over low awareness of the disorder in Nigeria at the Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) 12th Annual Autism Programme on Monday in Lagos.

A Consultant, Mr Lanre Duyile said there is a need for more awareness and collaboration to help patients with the disorder.

Duyile noted the gaps in the system are multi-factorial, adding that Practitioners in the country don’t have the requisite training.

He, therefore, emphasized the need for funding, explaining that For you to get support for one child, you need 5 practitioners.

Another Expert, Dr Muyideen Bakare noted that there are more frequent cases in Nigeria due to increased awareness.

Muyideen stated that there are some cultural factors affecting black Africans such as the extended family system.

He, however, said there is no national study on ASD prevalence but there are pockets of studies.

Speaking also, Another Consultant, Dr Showunmi Oladipo stated that lack of data is not the reason for the government’s inability to provide the requisite infrastructure for ASD patients.

He noted the problem is between the caregiver and ASD patients.

