Pandemonium as gas plant explodes near Redemption Camp

Pandemonium as gas plant explodes near Redemption CampThere was panic on Monday as an explosion rocked a gas station near the main gate of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) camp.

Though no person has been confirmed dead in the gas explosion, some of the workers and the driver of a truck were injured in the explosion.

Firefighters from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service as well as their counterpart from Ogun State are responding to the explosion.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) have also been deployed to the scene.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP Govs May Prevail On Ayu To Resign

THERE were indications on Sunday that governors elected on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have been asked to prevail on the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu to consider resigning from office as a compromise over the raging feud in the party on power sharing….

We Do Not Want A President That Will Favour North —Baba-Ahmed

The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has chastised the political class for discussing Nigeria’s problems in foreign countries….

Atiku In Kano, To Receive Shekarau, Other Defectors Into PDP Today

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday arrived at the Aminu Kano International Airport after some days in London…..

I Have No Special Presidential Candidate —Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said he does not have a special candidate in the 2023 presidential election in the country, but only has a national agenda….





MONDAY LINES: ASUU President And His Union Of Quacks

Mother Teresa, the Albanian-Indian Roman Catholic nun who died a saint, left more than her graceful actions. She strung together unusual letters and left immortal words. In moments of anger, I always remember her counsel: “Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.” For unkind words, the same happens – they rarely ever get forgotten….

EDITORIAL: Lawyers’ Rampage At Eko Atlantic

MANY Nigerians were disappointed at the shameful conduct of some members of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) at Eko Atlantic, Lagos State, where they held their annual conference few days ago. The lawyers reportedly gathered to collect conference bags which had hindered them from accessing conference materials but became impatient over the slow pace at which they were being attended to….