Shame, stigma and suffering from mental illness

Example 1: Bolanle is eight years old and the third child of a wealthy family. However, it became clear as she was growing up that she was very slow to speak and appeared not to be as smart as the other children. She did not start talking until she was four-years-old. She exhibits inappropriate behavior sometimes and cannot feed herself. She is also very hyperactive and restless.

Her parents usually feel embarrassed when they have guests/visitors and will often lock her up in her room so she does not interact with guests. They have been told by doctors that she has intellectual disability and that her IQ is not as high as it should be. Eventually, they decide to send her away to live with grandma in the village, so they can continue to keep up social appearances and not be embarrassed by the social gossip of their community. Bolanle is not attending any school in the village and just stays at home all day with grandma.

Example 2: Joseph is a 27-year-old undergraduate who suddenly started hearing voices, even when no one was speaking and having strange and abnormal beliefs that his family and people in the neighbourhood were planning to poison him. He became restless and quarrelsome and became very suspicious and withdrawn. He was taken to the University Clinic where the doctors made a diagnosis of a psychotic disorder (schizophrenia) and commenced him on treatment. However, a family friend suggested to the parents that the problem was not medical but a spiritual attack by ‘enemies’.

The friend further suggested that she knew a famous pastor who specialized in casting out demons and conducting spiritual deliverance from mental illness. The parents agreed and withdrew Joseph from the clinic and transferred him to the mountain top prayer house. Joseph was chained to a tree for a special 14-day fasting and praying session. During those 14 days, he was only given water and no food. He became very weak, exhausted and lost weight. The parents were unhappy but believed that it was for his overall good.

Example 3: Fatima was 18 years old and preparing to resume in the University after receiving admission to study law when she became severely depressed with suicidal ideation. The parents initially thought she would soon snap out of it and tried to encourage her but when after three weeks, she had stopped eating and was barely getting out of bed, they became very worried. However, Fatima’s uncle who was visiting the family insisted that the problem was due to some Jinn possession as he had seen cases like hers before.

He knew a very good Mallam who used Ruqiyya (exorcism) to free them of the problem. Knowing the parents were good muslims, he further stressed to them that the Mallam was adept at prophetic medicine and everything would be fine. So, Fatima was taken there against her will and forcefully left behind for the Ruqqiya sessions, which the Mallam promised would take about two weeks. She remained there for four months, chained to a bed in one of the huts, during which time it became apparent that she had become pregnant…for the Mallam, who then offered her parents the option of marrying her as his third wife. The enraged parents invited the police and he was arrested.

Unfortunately, these and several other examples of human rights abuses of persons with mental disorders are very common in our society. It stems largely from the widespread ignorance about the actual causes of mental disorders. This is further worsened by our superstitious beliefs – which are reinforced by the negative story lines of Nollywood movies.

According to Nollywood themes, almost everyone who has mental illness is as a result of two possibilities: a). An evil person sent a spiritual attack which resulted in the mental illness or b). The person was involved in evil actions which backfired upon them – resulting in mental illness. Thus, even if they present in hospitals, the nurses and doctors (according to Nollywood) would eventually advise the relatives to seek spiritual treatment. These pervasive misconceptions open the door for all manner of stigmatization and violations of the human rights of persons with mental illness.

So, what are the causes of mental illness? The simple truth is that mental illness results from chemical imbalance in the brain. And there are medications and other forms of treatments that can successfully correct these imbalances and the victims regain their health.

In conclusion, let us treat persons with mental disorders with dignity and respect – the same way we would like to be treated if we were the ones affected. Stop the shameful stigma and discrimination against persons with mental disorders. With your support and effective treatment in hospitals, they can live normal and fulfilling lives.