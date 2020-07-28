No specific cure for COVID-19, NCDC says hydroxychloroquine only limited to clinical trials

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has again warned against the casual use of hydroxychloroquine as the cure for COVID-19.

In a series of tweets on its official handle, @NCDCgov, the centre maintained that the use of hydroxychloroquine in Nigeria was limited to clinical trials.

Apparently reacting to a viral video on the use of hydroxychloroquine, the NCDC maintained that there was still no specific cure for COVID-19.

Notwithstanding, the NCDC said some trial drugs like hydroxychloroquine were showing promising results but were yet to be validated for use.

“Remember, there is no specific cure for COVID19. Some trial drugs show promising results but are yet to be validated for use. In Nigeria, use of hydroxychloroquine is only limited to clinical trials,” NCDC tweeted.