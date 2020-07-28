No specific cure for COVID-19, NCDC says hydroxychloroquine only limited to clinical trials

Coronavirus
By Wale Akinselure
No specific cure for COVID-19, NCDC, COVID-19, Nigeria
NCDC

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has again warned against the casual use of hydroxychloroquine as the cure for COVID-19.

In a series of tweets on its official handle, @NCDCgov, the centre maintained that the use of hydroxychloroquine in Nigeria was limited to clinical trials.

Apparently reacting to a viral video on the use of hydroxychloroquine, the NCDC maintained that there was still no specific cure for COVID-19.

Notwithstanding, the NCDC said some trial drugs like hydroxychloroquine were showing promising results but were yet to be validated for use.

“Remember, there is no specific cure for COVID19. Some trial drugs show promising results but are yet to be validated for use. In Nigeria, use of hydroxychloroquine is only limited to clinical trials,” NCDC tweeted.

The coast appears finally clear for African Development Bank President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina to be inaugurated for a second term in the office as the independent review panel cleared him of all allegations against him by the United States of America… Read Full Story
NO fewer than 30 members of the House of Representatives are expected to appear before the House of  Representatives Committee on Ethics and Privileges over the allegations bordering on the execution of over N100 billion in the controversial 2018 emergency projects awarded by the Niger Delta… Read Full Story
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has maintained that he acted within the presidential directives on the suspension of top management and executive committee members of Nigeria…

Comments

