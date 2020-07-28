COVID-19: Osun cancels Eid prayers, okays Juma’at in mosque 

Osun State government, on Tuesday, announced that it has cancelled Eid prayers for this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In a release signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, the government stated that; “having appraised how the state is currently faring with respect to the global health emergency, vis-a-vis Eid-el- Kabir, there would be no Eid congregation or prayers on Friday, July 31.

However, Juma’at service will hold in line with the existing safety protocols and guidelines.”

According to the release, “Osun is still recording rising figures of confirmed COVID-19 cases amidst an active community transmission stage of the pandemic.

This coupled with the fact that people whose COVID-19 status has not been ascertained would be travelling into the state from different parts of the country, in the spirit of the celebration.”

“The state government cannot afford the impact of any form of large gatherings such as the kind expected at praying grounds and the associated difficulties of enforcing the safety protocols against COVID-19.”

“Our health managers are also worried by the recent surge in active cases, and have warned that the state could experience galloping figures due to continued disobedience of safety protocols if it allows any kind of especially high-density gatherings or congregation.”

“The state government does not want its citizens exposed to this dangerous infection, especially among the aged and those with underlying health conditions. We are not relenting in our fight to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 and to rid the state of it.

The government is, and will continue to take necessary actions towards ensuring the safety and security of its people”, the release concluded.

