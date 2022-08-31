Seven ways to eat healthy

A lot of people mistake heavy food consumption for healthy eating. People assume that eating three square meals a day is eating healthy. Yes, it could be part of it since you are not leaving your stomach empty all the time. However, eating healthy means feeding on meals that contain the proper nutrients that help the body build a strong immune system. Since we have six classes of food, feeding heavily on one class consistently shows you are not eating healthily.

Eating healthy means eating the right food with adequate calories. Getting all the necessary nutrients from your body is very important.

Having a balanced diet means feeding on these classes of food equally without one weighing more than the others. For example, excess intake of carbohydrates like rice, yam, and flour causes nutrient deficiency, especially in children.

Unhealthy eating causes stunted growth and also makes the body vulnerable to various kinds of diseases. You need to be aware that your body needs different classes of food for different purposes and reasons. This article aims to show you how to eat healthy in just seven ways.

1. Eat a lot of fruits

Fruits are rich in vitamins. They fall under one of the important classes of food. Vitamins are very important in the body. This is why you need to feed on foods that would add vitamins to your body and this includes fruits and vegetables.

Fruits like mango, orange are high in vitamin C. You can get these fruits by having them in juice form or as smoothies. You can blend together as many fruits as you want.

Vegetables are also beneficial to the body.

2. Eat more fish and meat

Fish and meat fall under vitamins as a class of food. Your body needs protein as much as possible. This is why you should eat fish, meat, eggs, and other foods that are high in protein for your body to perform effectively.

3. Take less sugar

Taking excess sugar is not evidence of eating healthily. Sugar intake could be informed by starchy foods, alcoholic drinks, or even carbonated drinks. To have a balanced meal, you need to make sure that your meals are not too sugary. Consistent intake of sugary foods could lead to high sugar levels, which could result in diabetes.

4. Eat less salt

Salt is an important food you need for your meals as well as your body. However, it is very important that you balance how you consume salt because of its negative effect on your internal organs.





5. Always stay hydrated

Being hydrated means that your body has as much water as possible and needs to function properly. If you eat all the best delicacies in this world and you do not drink water consistently, you are not eating healthy. Water is a lubricant that supports and greases your body alongside your food.

6. Avoid skipping breakfast

The way to know you are eating healthy is through your breakfast. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and it must be handled with so much priority.You can take light meals that are balanced in nutrients, no matter how small it might be to avoid going out on an empty stomach. Starting out every morning on an empty stomach is not a way to healthy living.

7. Avoid eating out consistently

Feeding on takeout from restaurants or local food canteens is not a way of eating healthy. It is not a crime to order takeout or even stop by to eat once in a while, but doing this consistently can be harmful to your health.

You should also note that feeding heavily on junk food should not be categorised as healthy feeding. This is because junks cannot take the place of proper food.

