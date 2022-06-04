Everyone has lazy days and has woken up late at one time or the other on a work day. On those days, we just want to make a quick breakfast that won’t take up any time at all.

This is why Saturday Tribune has compiled six easy quick breakfast ideas for you. Check them out:

Toast bread: Simply butter your sliced bread or if you want, add eggs in between two sliced bread and put in your sandwich maker. This will be ready in few minutes.

Pancakes: For this, you’ll need flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, milk, eggs, butter and oil. Beat eggs into milk, then stir in melted cooled butter. Gently stir this mixture into dry ingredients, mixing only enough to moisten flour. Thereafter, put two teaspoon of oil in a pan. When it shimmers, pour little batter inside and spread it by tilting your frying pan. Let it sit on fire for few seconds. Flip pancakes after bubbles rise and the bottom is brown. Remove from pan when the other side is brown too. Repeat same step for the remaining batter.

Plantain and egg: Simply cut your plantain into desired shapes. Place each slice inside hot oil till there is enough in the pan. Fry both sides until golden brown. For the eggs, break as many as you want inside a bowl. Add little salt and whisk. Pour into oil on fire and fry. Serve both the plantain and egg inside a plate and breakfast is set.

Yoghurt Parfait: The parfait might look little in a cup or bowl, but trust us when we say it is filling. Simply add yoghurt in the bottom of a glass, followed by a layer of granola, fresh fruit, berries, or any other sweet ingredients you’d like to add. Repeat layers and finally, top with berries and nuts. Serve chilled.





Oatmeal: Boil water or milk and salt. Stir in oats. Cook for about five minutes over medium heat; stir occasionally and your oatmeal is ready. You can top this with strawberries, bananas or nuts.

Custard: This is just like making pap. Firstly, pour the powdered custard inside a bowl, then add little water and mix properly. Bring water to a boil and pour into the mixture. Stir properly and add milk, sugar, bananas and berries.

PHOTOS: Internet