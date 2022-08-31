Four ways to feel good about yourself

You would be surprised that sometimes it is very hard to pay attention to the beautiful things in our lives. Most of the time we focus on the ugly things and even the things we can’t do.

Self-appreciation is a way of encouraging yourself about previous work you’ve done, the several achievements you have made, and also how many hurdles you’ve crossed without burning out. It could also be a way of encouraging yourself to do much better.

According to self-compassion.org, self-appreciation is when we feel good about ourselves, acknowledging that all people have strengths as well as weaknesses.

It means appreciating yourself not because we are better than others but because everyone has good virtues in them.

It is very good that you appreciate yourself consistently. Focus on the amazing things you have in you always and reward yourself for it in a little way. If you don’t know how to go about it, this article will enlighten you more on how to appreciate yourself.

1. Buy gifts

A special way to appreciate yourself is to buy yourself gifts and things you’ve always wanted for yourself. This will help you deal with problems and challenges. Buy things for yourself, take care of yourself. You can go for a short vacation, visit places, go on spa dates, and meet new friends. You can as well pat yourself in the back and hug yourself regularly.

2. Be grateful for what you have

Appreciation starts with being grateful for everything you have without leaving anything behind. Thank your body for being strong, thank your brain for being creative, and thank your heart for being calm and not anxious. Thank yourself for having all that you have achieved.

You can also practice gratitude journaling. This helps you to count all your blessings and be grateful. See the goodness in you even when it is very difficult. This will help you stand up strong even when you are down and frustrated. Be your own cheerleader, even when no one is cheering you on.

3. Celebrate your small wins

You don’t have to wait for big achievements before celebrating and appreciating yourself. Don’t wait for people to celebrate or appreciate you. Celebrate every milestone and little steps taken and achieved.

4. Accept who you are positively

The best way to appreciate yourself is to accept yourself for who you are. No one can appreciate you better than yourself. Embrace your imperfections, failure, and strive to be a better person without beating yourself up with negative words.





Forgive yourself of past wrongs and mistakes made genuinely. Pick out the lessons learnt to guide you as you forge ahead.

It is very important to appreciate yourself for sticking with you all the way. No one would stay loyal to you other than yourself. Take time to intentionally appreciate yourself today. Hope you found this insightful?

