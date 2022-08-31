Centre to mitigate climate change impact with research, documentation

Former Minister of Environment, Usman Jibril, has disclosed that the establishment of the Rufus Ebegba Centre will help mitigate the impact of climate change through research and documentation.

Jibril spoke at the unveiling of the Rufus Ebegba Centre for Leadership and Environmental Sustainability and Book Launch in Abuja.

According to him, the impact of climate change has continued to contribute to the drying up of Lake Chad with a huge socio-economic impact on the activities of the North-East and the entire country.

“A prominent case is the drying of the lake Chad, in the 60s the lake was almost the size of Nasarawa State about 25000 square kilometres, today that lake is not more than 3000-4000 depending on other yearly conditions and this has monumental consequences it is an environmental issue occasioned by the impact of climate change,” he said.

The former Minister, who is also the Emir of Nasarawa State, further noted that the effect of climate change is also felt globally.

His words: “In the last two months or so, there have been extreme weather conditions in Florida, Central America, Northern Europe while places like India and Pakistan have flooding that is killing lots of people and the environment.

“In the central part of Europe, the Rhine river which has transverse about five countries is drying to the extent that more than 20 ships in Germany are grounded because of the shallowness of the river.

“These are extreme weather conditions and they have to do with the impact of climate change, which is an environmental issue.”

He, however, assured that the establishment of the centre and the book launch will help mitigate the impact of climate change.





“So for us to have a centre to be able to research, document, publish and to get our young ones to know the issues that relate to the environment, I think it is commendable.”

Earlier, the Founder, Rufus Ebegba Centre for Leadership and Environmental Sustainability, Dr Rufus Ebegba, stressed the need to sustain biodiversity for environmental protection.

“The environment remains where all of us live and without an ideal environment man cannot survive, resources are scarce for man’s survival if we do not sustain the biodiversity in a way that we can be sure that our environment is protected we may not live long”, he said.

Ebegba stated that the centre is entrenched in leadership ideals that can transform lives and make the world a happier place for all.

Centre to mitigate climate change impact with research, documentation

