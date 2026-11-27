The Obidient/Kwankwaso (OK) Movement has announced the withdrawal of its political structures, campaign and mobilisation support for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), following a breakdown in its political relationship with the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The National Director-General of the movement, Mr John Ughulu, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Ughulu said the movement had been formally informed that Obi and the NDC had decided to end their political relationship with the organisation.

Describing the development as regrettable, he said the movement respected the decision and appreciated Obi for the engagements and opportunities shared with it.

Consequently, he said the movement had resolved to discontinue all campaign, mobilisation and operational support for the party with immediate effect.

He added that the movement’s political structures at the ward, local government and state levels had been withdrawn from the party’s campaign and mobilisation activities.

The National Director-General acknowledged the NDC’s considerable social media following but noted that such support needed to translate into grassroots political participation.

“The responsibility for converting that support into electoral strength now rests with the party and its leadership,” he said.

Ughulu said the movement would announce its preferred political party and presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections in due course.

He disclosed that the organisation had begun engaging with other political parties and potential presidential candidates whose political visions and leadership capacities aligned with its principles.

According to him, the movement remained confident in its organisational strength, grassroots presence and mobilisation capacity across the country.

He said its political direction would be guided by its commitment to integrity, fairness, equity, justice, competence, accountability and national unity.

Ughulu stated that the organisation would not allow personal interests or individual political ambitions to determine its decisions.

He also acknowledged that some members might feel disappointed by the development, having developed political and emotional attachments to the NDC.

However, he said members were free to maintain their relationship with the party or pursue other political directions without intimidation or hostility.

“We must distinguish between individual political choices and the collective institutional decisions of the OK Movement,” he said.

He urged members, coordinators and volunteers to remain calm, disciplined and focused while awaiting further directives from the national leadership.

Ughulu reaffirmed the movement’s independence, saying no individual, political party or political interest owned it.

“The OK Movement is not retreating. We are repositioning, reorganising and preparing for the next phase of our political journey,” he said.

He appreciated members and supporters for their sacrifices, resilience and commitment, assuring them that their contributions to building the organisation had not been in vain.

Reacting, the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Mr Osa Director, described the movement’s withdrawal of support for Obi and the party as mere political delusion.

“So many rogue elements are parading themselves as OK Movement, and they are entitled to their political delusions.

“We know that the genuine and authentic OK Movement and its leadership is solidly behind the Obi/Kwankwaso ticket.

“Obi and NDC will win the presidential election with the massive support and show of love by Nigerians,” Director said.