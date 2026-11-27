…unveils state electricity commission, digital hubs

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, was on Friday sworn in for a second term in office at the Osogbo Township Stadium, unveiling a sweeping economic and infrastructural blueprint designed to transition Osun from a civil service economy into an industrialised, digitally driven hub.

The governor took the oath of office, administered by the State Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo, at a ceremony held at the venue, while his deputy, Kola Adewusi, had been sworn in at about 11:20am.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of citizens, traditional rulers and political heavyweights, including Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Adeleke hailed his re-election as a “triumph of the people’s will” and a national model for democratic commitment.

However, before laying out his agenda for the next four years, the governor struck a solemn tone, leading the stadium in a minute of silence in honour of victims of recent political violence in the state, praying for the repose of their souls and the swift recovery of the injured.

In what stood out as one of the biggest announcements of the day, Governor Adeleke disclosed that President Bola Tinubu had intervened in the prolonged local government allocation crisis crippling grassroots administration in the state, assuring residents that the impasse would be fully resolved within the next seven days.

According to the governor, the resolution will immediately unlock funds to complete the rehabilitation of the remaining 102 Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) across Osun.

He noted that while his administration successfully upgraded and equipped 232 out of 332 PHCs with solar power during his first term, the seizure of local government funds halted work on the rest.

“Despite the financial freeze over the past two years, Adeleke emphasized that his government ensured primary school teachers, PHC health workers, and local government retirees received their salaries and pensions without interruption.

Beyond primary healthcare, he pledged to upgrade general hospitals, recruit more medical personnel and expand drug supplies.

Positioning steady electricity as the bedrock of economic growth, Adeleke announced the immediate establishment of the Osun State Electricity Regulatory Commission, operationalising the state power sector law he signed earlier in 2026.

The move is central to his broader drive to attract private-sector investment, establish industrial parks across all senatorial districts, develop free trade zones and set up agro-processing factories, alongside expanded sports and tourism infrastructure.

To tackle youth unemployment and stimulate wealth creation, the governor announced that his administration would build a digital hub in each of Osun’s three senatorial districts to accelerate participation in the digital economy.

On infrastructure and social services, he vowed to complete all inherited and ongoing projects while initiating new ones, specifically promising the full rehabilitation of major waterworks and a lasting resolution to the long-standing Ilesa water project.

“In the education sector, the administration will recruit more teachers, accelerate school renovations, expand bursaries and scholarships, maintain affordable tuition, revive technical colleges, and clamp down on cultism”.

Closing his address with an olive branch to opposition figures and stakeholders, Adeleke charged the Osun political class to heal past wounds and embrace “elite consensus, transparency, good governance, and local content” for the collective progress of the State of the Living Spring, noting that a comprehensive breakdown of his second-term agenda would be presented to the public in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the ceremony attracted an array of prominent personalities, including Vice-President Kashim Shettima; His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; former Osun State Governor Adebisi Akande; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; and the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Wale Egbedun.

Others were the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye; the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed; and former deputy governors Iyiola Omisore, Olusola Obada and Benedict Alabi.

Traditional rulers who graced the occasion included the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade; the Soun of Ogbomoso; the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rasidi Ladoja; and Oba Ghandi Olaoye, among other dignitaries.