Security operatives arrest vandals along Mando-Jos corridor

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the arrest of vandals by security operatives and community vigilantes, following a foiled attempt to dismember towers T297, T298, and T299 along the Mando–Jos 330kV Double Circuit transmission line.

TCN’s general manager, public affairs, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement made available to Tribune Online on Thursday in Abuja, said the vandals had removed key tower components, which threatened the structural stability of the towers.

The statement, while commending the swift action of security operatives and members of the host community, which led to the arrest of the vandals and their suspected buyers, added that the suspects are currently in police custody in Saminaka, Kaduna, where they are being investigated.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to inform the public that security operatives, in collaboration with community vigilantes, have successfully foiled an attempt by vandals to dismember towers T297, T298, and T299 along the Mando–Jos 330kV Double Circuit transmission line. The suspects and potential buyers were arrested on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

“The vandals had removed tower members, compromising the structural integrity of the towers. Fortunately, the line remains intact and did not collapse.

“To safeguard the integrity of the transmission infrastructure, TCN engineers had commenced emergency reinforcement works on the affected towers. These efforts are aimed at restoring full stability and ensuring continued bulk power delivery along the Mando–Jos power transmission corridor.

“TCN commends the swift action of security operatives and members of the host community, which led to the arrest of the vandals and their suspected buyers. The suspects are currently in police custody in Saminaka, Kaduna State, where investigations are ongoing.

“TCN urges communities across the country to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities around transmission facilities to security agencies or the nearest TCN office. The company remains committed to working with security operatives to protect Nigeria’s transmission infrastructure and ensuring efficient and reliable power delivery nationwide,” the statement read.