Maiduguri: Zulum orders investigation into MURIC’s claims of hijab harassment

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has directed a proper investigation into an allegation by the Islamic rights organisation, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), that women are being harassed for wearing hijab in some hospitals in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The governor stated that he received with great concern the report of the allegation raised by MURIC in a statement it released to the public.

Zulum noted that while the government is not aware of any official report or complaint regarding such incidents, his administration has taken the allegations with utmost seriousness.

In a directive issued on Thursday through his spokesperson, Dauda Iliya, Zulum ordered the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Professor Baba Mallam Gana, to undertake an immediate and thorough investigation to ascertain the veracity of the claims.

The statement noted that Zulum reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting all citizens’ religious rights and dignity, particularly that of women.

He stated that Borno State, being a predominantly Muslim society, holds hijab in high esteem, and any form of harassment against those who choose to wear it is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

According to him, “The welfare and rights of our citizens, especially our mothers, wives, and daughters, are paramount. We have zero-tolerance for any form of discrimination or harassment.”

“While we have no prior record of such complaints, we are not taking these allegations lightly. This investigation will be swift and transparent. If any wrongdoing is found, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken immediately,” Zulum assured.

The statement added that Zulum urged the public, particularly individuals who have experienced such treatment, to come forward and assist in the investigation with credible information to ensure a fair and just outcome.

The governor concluded that, “I assure the public that the Borno State government under my leadership will not tolerate any action that unjustly targets or humiliates any segment of our society.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE