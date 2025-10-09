Makinde’s wife flags off measles-rubella campaign for over 3.6 million children

Wife of the Oyo State Governor, Engineer (Mrs) Tamunominini Makinde, has launched an integrated measles-rubella campaign aimed at benefiting over 3.6 million children aged nine months to 14 years throughout all 33 local government areas in Oyo State.

Engineer Makinde said parents and guardians should maximize the opportunity to ensure their children and wards are protected against vaccine-preventable diseases, including HPV, which causes cervical cancer in women.

Makinde, represented by the Chairman of the Oyo State Primary Health Care Board (OYOPHCB), Honourable Abiodun Awoleye, at the launch at Ibadan North East local government council on Thursday, said that vaccination is an investment, and parents should ensure their children are protected from infections, including cervical cancer.

She declared that prevention is better than cure, vaccines are free, and parents should turn out en masse to get their children vaccinated.

According to her, “Despite the decline in donor funding, the government is still providing these vaccines. Therefore, people should take full advantage of this opportunity. Vaccination is an investment that parents must ensure their children do not miss.

Oyo State is one of the 20 states included in the first phase of the integrated measles-rubella campaign due to the governor’s commitment to the health sector. We urge parents and guardians to bring their children within the specified age range to be vaccinated and take advantage of the campaign. The vaccination is free.”

Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Oyo Health Ministry, Dr. Akintunde Ayinde, stated that measles and rubella remain serious vaccine-preventable diseases that continue to threaten the lives of children, especially in communities with low immunization coverage.

She stated that the Oyo State government had prioritised immunisation and child survival programmes as part of a broader effort to achieve universal health coverage, even as the state continues to strengthen vaccine logistics, cold chain systems, data management, and community mobilization—all critical to ensuring high vaccine coverage and zero wastage.

According to her, “Our goal in Oyo State is to ensure that no child is left behind and that every eligible child aged 9 to 59 months receives the measles-rubella vaccine during this campaign. The 2025 integrated MR campaign is designed to strengthen our routine immunization system while delivering other essential child health interventions.”

UNICEF Lagos Field Office Health Specialist, Dr Ijeoma Agbo, said the 2025 integrated campaign for measles-rubella, oral polio vaccine, HPV, and neglected tropical diseases is a strong statement that the health of children is central to Oyo State’s development agenda.

Dr Agbo declared that the integrated approach to tackling these conditions involves reaching more families, saving more lives, and using every interaction with the community to deliver health, hope, and protection.

“As we roll out the measles-rubella vaccine and other immunizations, we call on all parents, caregivers, teachers, and community leaders to ensure that every eligible child receives their dose. This vaccine serves as a shield against deadly diseases and a promise of a healthier life for our sons and daughters,” she added.

World Health Organization representative, Dr Olufunmilola Kolude, assured that logistics have been provided to reach hard-to-access areas, ensuring that no child will be left behind.

Dr Kolude urged parents and ward development council representatives to report any children, schools, or communities missed by the vaccinators to ensure that no child is excluded from the benefits of these health interventions.