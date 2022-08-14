S GEE returns with new video, ‘NKEM’

Nigerian Afropop singer, songwriter and producer, S Gee otherwise known as Sweet Melody has dropped a new video for his latest single titled “Nkem.” As fans continue to praise his ingenuity and mastery of his craft, the singer believes he has come of age and would continue to appreciate the huge love and support he keeps getting from his fans.

His latest single “Nkem” is coming after his previous released EP “Sweet Melody”, an 8-track record that featured Qdot on one of the singles titled “Iyanumashele but he promised that something new will come from his before the end of the year as he wants to build on the current momentum he is enjoying.

With his latest single “Nkem”, he teamed up with the serial hit makers Coublon and Fiokee the guitarist on the song. He described his new music work as genius after working with two of Nigeria’s finest music producers and guitarists.

With a fast-rising fame and music career that keep attracting positive reactions from fans, SGee said he has always prayed for this moment to come and would never take every bit of it for granted. The new video was directed by Arabrowny.

