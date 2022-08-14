Real reason 2face made public apology to wife, family

Afro pop music legend, Innocent Idibia, famous as 2face has finally apologised to his wife Annie, saying he has not been a proud husband and father to his children.

2baba has endured a difficult time trying to save his marriage to Annie after she accused him of infidelity and threatened to quit their union months back.

His apology is coming at a time when many people had concluded that they have got over their marital issues with Annie keeping quiet over the past few weeks.

R gathered that the pop star was said to have made the public apology to calm frayed nerves in his family, especially his wife who had threatened to leave their marriage after unconfirmed reports had it that 2baba was expecting a child from another woman.

2baba in a post shared on Instagram, the Gaga Shuffle crooner apologised for the embarrassment he has caused his wife, families, children and management team.

While he said he’s looking for no sympathy but wants to make things right and give his fans good music. In the lengthy post the “African Queen” singer noted that he wasn’t writing to garner sympathy but rather to set the record straight.

He wrote, “This is no stunt. I’m sorry for all the embarrassment I’ve caused my wife, my kids, my mother and all our families and my management team. I’m not looking for no sympathy, I’m not trying to make myself look good. This is no reverse psychology bullshit.

“I simply just don’t want to be the one that always apologises. I’ve been a shity father and a shity husband and shity baby daddy. I have no excuses. I just want to do right by my wife, and my kids and their moms and my mom and all families and my manager and friends.

“I have been a star for so long that my bulletproof has worn- out. I am not suicidal or quitting. I just want to go back to my default settings and denounce my role model status.

“I want to make up for lost times with my wife, family and kids and give you all music that will make you remember and understand why they call me 2baba,” he said.

