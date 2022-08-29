Rotary to build toilets in strategic areas to tackle open defecation in Abuja

The District Governor, Rotary International, District 9125, Dr Goddy Nnadi has said that plans are underway to tackle Open Defecation in Abuja as he added that already, they are meeting with all the presidents of over 40 Rotary Clubs in FCT to resolve ways to solve the problem.

Nnadi disclosed this at a sideline interview of the investiture of the 39th President of Abuja Rotary Club, Kayode Stephen.

Nnadi said: “the major thing is that we are going to do. I have liaised with the committee and luckily, the District Secretary works with FCDA and they are in charge of that area.

“So, we have gotten the prototype of what we are going to build, we have got the bill of quantities and the president of 44 clubs has been mandated to make sure they work accordingly by getting the land, work according to the specification of the FCDA to make sure that people don’t defecate outside.

Nnadi further said the club would not rest on its oars in tackling other areas of human needs adding that the members are known to be peacemakers and selfless service to mankind.

The newly inaugurated 39th president of Abuja Rotary Club, Kayode Stephen also said Rotary Club would partner with the FCT Administration and other stakeholders by siting a Counselling Centre in the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi in order to rehabilitate Nigerians who are addicted to some social issues as well as being the voice for the voiceless victims of Rape who for one reason or the other might not come up in the society to speak.