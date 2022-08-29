Rotary to build toilets in strategic areas to tackle open defecation in Abuja

The District Governor, Rotary International, District 9125, Dr Goddy Nnadi has said that plans are underway to tackle Open Defecation in Abuja as he added that already, they are meeting with all the presidents of over 40 Rotary Clubs in FCT to resolve ways to solve the problem.
Nnadi disclosed this at a sideline interview of the investiture of the 39th President of Abuja Rotary Club, Kayode Stephen.
Nnadi said: “the major thing is that we are going to do. I have liaised with the committee and luckily, the District Secretary works with FCDA and they are in charge of that area.
“So, we have gotten the prototype of what we are going to build, we have got the bill of quantities and the president of 44 clubs has been mandated to make sure they work accordingly by getting the land, work according to the specification of the FCDA to make sure that people don’t defecate outside.
Nnadi further said the club would not rest on its oars in tackling other areas of human needs adding that the members are known to be peacemakers and selfless service to mankind.
The newly inaugurated 39th president of Abuja Rotary Club, Kayode Stephen also said Rotary Club would partner with the FCT Administration and other stakeholders by siting a Counselling Centre in the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi in order to rehabilitate Nigerians who are addicted to some social issues as well as being the voice for the voiceless victims of Rape who for one reason or the other might not come up in the society to speak.
Stephen pointed out that Rotary Club is about service to humanity and assured the residents of his willingness to embark on projects that would make an impact.
The immediate past District Governor Rotary International, District 9125, Mr Ayoola Oyedokun said that there are seven critical areas Rotary Club addresses in society which also include, Health services, Building and renovating of schools etc.
Oyedokun maintained that Rotary Club has played a pivotal role in the past to ending polio in Nigeria and assured the club’s readiness to tackle other challenges in the country.
He said the club has already adopted a vulnerable community in Abuja to ensure it is transformed.
A member of the Abuja Rotary club, Ms Lizzy Asomugha described Rotary Club as a big family with a common goal.
Asomugha who was the Chair Lady to the occasion described the installed 39th president as a major donor to the club and expressed optimism of more work in his tenure.
