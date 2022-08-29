Vandals destroy Lagos bridge railings

PDP Govs May Prevail On Ayu To Resign
THERE were indications on Sunday that governors elected on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have been asked to prevail on the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu to consider resigning from office as a compromise over the raging feud in the party on power sharing….
We Do Not Want A President That Will Favour North —Baba-Ahmed
The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has chastised the political class for discussing Nigeria’s problems in foreign countries….
Atiku In Kano, To Receive Shekarau, Other Defectors Into PDP Today
THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday arrived at the Aminu Kano International Airport after some days in London…..
Vandals destroy Lagos bridge railing