Vandals destroy Lagos bridge railings

Policemen, attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) early Monday recovered some bridge railings, suspected to have been vandalized from one of the bridges in Lagos State.

The suspected vandals of the railings however escaped on sighting the police operatives, who were on a routine patrol.

The RRS on its social media platform confirmed the recovery of the vandalized railings and also the operational vehicle of the vandals

The security unit said, “Early this morning, specifically, 12:10 a.m. on Carter Bridge, Ijora – Olopa, RRS officers on routine patrol noticed a minibus, popularly called Korope, registration number, LSD 440 XY with four occupants driving in a suspicious manner.

“The officers chased the ‘korope’ to Oto, Ijora area, where they caught up with the minibus. The occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled.”

RRS also stated that “On searching the vehicle, 13 bars of bridge protective railings were recovered.”

It also added that “The vehicle has been towed to the RRS Headquarters for further investigations.”