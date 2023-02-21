Amaechi Okonkwo

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed confidence that ahead of Saturday’s Presidential election, the electorate in the state will vote for candidates, including the preferred presidential candidate, as agreed.

Even though he has not openly declared who his preferred candidate is, speculations are rife that he had ordered his loyalists to work for the candidate of the APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Tuesday at Ogbo/ Ukordu junction in Ahoada East Local Government Area, the venue of the flag-off of phase two of Ahoada-Omoku Road, governor Wike said voters in Ahoada communities have already been instructed on what to do on Saturday.

The road project will connect communities in Ahoada East Local government area to those in the Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of the State.

The governor urged the people to go and ensure that their permanent voter’s cards are handy, which they should use to “pepper” their political opponents.

“I am sure you must have brought out your PVC and kept it very well so that nobody will say my PVC is missing. Go now and put it under your pillow.

By 6:30 in the morning on Saturday make sure you’re in your various polling units and use your PVC and pepper them. Help us and use your PVC to pepper those wicked people”, the governor instructed.

He explained that it would cost the state government N70B to complete phase two of the Ahoada-Omoku Road and the Emohua Road to Abalama/Tema Junction projects saying that the money would not be a problem because the payment plan is structured to be an irrevocable monthly deduction of N4B from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) so that in 18 months, the projects are delivered.

The governor said he believed that Rivers people deserved the best, which is why his administration has not looked back on committing resources while engaging the best construction firms to deliver those critical road projects.

Wike recalled that when phase one of the Ahoada -Omoku Road was inaugurated, he promised to return and flag off phase two of the road which has now been awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria PLC to handle. According to him, it is a promise fulfilled.

He said when the road project is completed, it will not only ease the movement of farm produce from the rural area to the city, but also reduce travel time and encourage people to stay in their communities and go to work in Port Harcourt.





Wike stated that his administration will end in the next three months, but his successor, Sir. Siminialayi Fubara, which they have to vote into office, will continue and complete the projects.

