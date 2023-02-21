By: Ishola Michael – Bauchi

Bauchi State Christian community on Tuesday held a special prayer session for the smooth conduct of the presidential and National assembly elections coming up this Saturday.

The prayer session held at the Bishara Baptist Church under the aegis of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bauchi State chapter, was led by the Chairman, Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus.

The Chairman stressed the need for prayers for God’s intervention in the political situation of the country.

Abraham Damina said, “With God, nothing is impossible, all we have to do, is to call upon Him and go cast our votes with the hope that we will get the best leadership for the country.”

The CAN Chairman reiterated the stance of CAN national leadership that as an Association, umbrella body of Christians in the country, it does not have a particular presidential candidate for adoption.

He advised Christians who have their PVCs to go to their respective polling centres and cast their votes for their preferred candidates while looking up to God for directions.

He however warned them against doing anything that will bring the name of Jesus Christ to disrepute saying, “if you don’t have any business at the polling centre, don’t go there, cast your vote and go back to await the results.”

In his remarks, the SSA of Christian Religious Affairs to Bauchi State Governor, Pastor Zakka Magaji thanked the CAN leadership for the prayer session, saying that it was the right thing to do at this time.

He assured that his office will continue to support CAN in its resolve to provide effective leading to the Christian community in the state, adding that the Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir is appreciative of the spiritual and moral support of the Church to his administration.

Various Clergymen from all the blocs that make up CAN including the Women and Youths, led series of prayers for a peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.





