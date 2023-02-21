Leon Usigbe

First Lady Aisha Buhari has raised the alarm that her Instagram account was hacked to post a message claiming that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the validity of old N500 and N1000 notes for 70 days.

The said post appeared on the verified Instagram account of the wife of the President on Monday but was taken down later and tagged as fake news.

The fake post reads: “Due to the current and unpleasant situation happening in Nigeria, In line with Mr President. After having a closed meeting with him on the 20th of February, 2023, the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) has been directed to ONLY reissue and recirculate the old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes and this is expected to circulate as legal tender for 70 days up to May 1, 2023. Members of the public should therefore continue to spend the old notes.”

The First Lady took to the same Instagram account to deny the post, announcing that her account had been hacked by elements intent on smearing her.

She accused the same unknown persons of having been engaged in deleting her posts previously on the same account.

Mrs Buhari said when the fake post was brought to her attention, she promptly ordered that it should be taken down.

She added that she has tasked security agencies to investigate the hack and bring the culprits to justice.

The First Lady stated: “It has come to my attention that certain fake news was posted on my social media handle, Instagram, which also directly connects to my Facebook page, earlier this morning. I have since directed that it should be deleted.

“This is without a doubt the criminal actions of the person(s) who were responsible for deleting quite a number of my posts from 2018 to late last year when I posted a video and picture of my hands with the henna design of ABAT insignia on the day I launched the APC Women Presidential Campaign Committee for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ilorin, Kwara State, my post on the event for the Traditional and Complementary Alternative Medicine (TCAM) conference and 17 other posts.

“This person is a hacker, criminally minded with the intention to continue attacking my reputation through my social media platforms.





“But I am assuring you that this is the first and last I am disclaiming fake news on my handle. It is the responsibility of the security agencies to find out who am I sharing my social media handles with, despite being verified accounts, and take all necessary actions.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE