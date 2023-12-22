The apex socio-cultural organisation of indigenes of the Ilorin emirate in Kwara state, the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), has said that the multimillion-naira Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari Skills Acquisition Centre it embarked upon is meant to address security challenges and encourage technical entrepreneurship among youth in the community.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Friday on the sidelines of activities marking the 58th national conference of the IEDPU, its outgoing national president, Alhaji Aliyu Otta Uthman, said that the projects of the union were aimed at promoting the renowned “work and worship” legacies of the emirate.

“The main purpose of this briefing, aside from informing members of the public of the forthcoming 58th national conference, is also premised on the need for members of the public to be properly informed of the projects the union expended the money we raised in the last four years on. These projects and events are targeted at changing the perspectives of members of the public about the union.

“The first of the projects is the Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari Skills Acquisition Centre, which is nearing completion, and the second is the IEDPU Central Jumaat Mosque.

“The projects are indications that the union is out to serve the people. The first is to provide a place for members of the younger generations of our community to acquire practical skills in one area of technical entrepreneurship or another. The second is a place of worship for members of the union and residents of the adjourning communities. The intention of the union behind the two projects is to show the world that in the Ilorin Emirate we “work and worship.”

“The two, “work and “worship,” are the heritage we inherited from our forebears, and they are the legacies we are determined to bequeath to the younger ones and future generations of indigenes of the Ilorin Emirate,” he said.

The IEDPU leader, who called on people to contribute towards the completion of the two projects and other activities of the union, such as the IEDPU scholarship scheme and the economic empowerment programme for the less privileged members of the community, said that such contributions would be judiciously used for the love of the people.

Alhaji Uthman also said that this year’s conference is expected to be attended by members and delegates from no fewer than 150 branches of the union in and outside the country.

“These branches are located within and outside Nigeria, including the United States of America, Great Britain, Ghana, and the Republic of Benin, to mention a few.

“The opening ceremony of the conference will be held at the forecourt of the Emir’s palace in Ilorin, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, December 25, 2023. The chairman of the occasion shall be a former Grand Kadi of Kwara State, Hon. Justice Idris Abdullahi Haroon, OFR, while the chairperson is Hajiya Fatimah Toyin Shuaibu, an Osogbo-based prominent business mogul.

“Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State will be the guest of honour, while the guest speaker is the Hon. Grand Kadi of Kwara State, Justice Abdulateef Kamaldeen. The event, which would also have a former Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, CON, as a guest of honour, shall be held under the auspices of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, while His Royal Highness, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, CFR, shall be the Royal Guest of Honour. A Kano-based businessman, who is also the Chairman of A. Rano Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Muhammad Awwal, will be the principal launcher of the event.”

