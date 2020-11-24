Rice production: Ogun govt partners FG to create demonstration farm at Igbogila

OGUN State Government has entered into partnership with the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM) to establish a SAWAH technological based rice demonstration farm at Igbogila, Yewa North Local Government Area of the State, where young farmers in the community are being trained on modern ways of cultivating rice.

According to the National Coordinator of NCAM, Dr. Segun Ademiluyi, SAWAH technology is a new innovation from Japan which affords farmers opportunity of growing quality rice all the year round with a minimum of four tons per hectare.

Adegboyega added that the technology also takes advantage of natural resources, such as river and swamping area to grow rice at any season of the year instead of sinking bore-hole in the farms for irrigation.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr, Adeola Odedina described the demonstration farm as a welcome idea, which keys into agricultural agenda of Governor Dapo Abiodun, adding that rice plantation was ongoing in 10 Local Government Areas of the State.

“This is a welcome development and it is in line with agricultural agenda of the State. It is also in line with the vision of being one of the leading States in rice production in the country. We can grow rice in 10 Local Governments Areas, what we are known for is upland rice. So, this is our demonstration and we will expand this demonstration to cover all the local governments areas”, he said.

One of trainees, Miss Patricia Martins who said she has been planting rice for the past five years and she was impressed by the training at the demonstration farm, as it has boost their knowledge of rice plantation, promising to adopt the new skill in her farm.

Another trainee, Akintola Jacob thanked the State and Federal Governments for the demonstration farm, expressing optimism that they would do better with the new skill.

He appealed to the government to procure filler machine for maximum output of their farms.

