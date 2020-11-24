…Collaborates with WEPAN, other women groups on agric value chain

THE Ogun State Government through the Ministry of Agriculture has expressed readiness to further extend Agricultural opportunities to the Women Entrepreneurs and Professional Development Network (WEPAN) as well as other women groups in the state in a bid to encourage women participation in Agriculture Value Chain and boost food production.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina who disclosed this while playing host to WEPAN and other Women Groups at the Ministry’s Conference Room in Oke-Mosan, submitted that the ministry will continue to engage all stakeholders in the implementation of its Agricultural policies.

“It is our resolve not to sideline any body whether Commodity Associations or Gendar-based in the implementation of our Agricultural programmes, we will also continue to engage groups in training and investment promotion in order to further network your potential.

“With our partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on most of our Agricultural programmes, we will bring you all on board. We will also be giving 50 Noilers each to Rural Women in our next Noiler project. We will also not stop at that, we will expose you to trainings in all the value Chain opportunities”, Odedina stated.

Speaking earlier, the Global Convener of the Groups and the Iyalode of Yoruba Land, Chief (Mrs.) Alaba Lawson expressed readiness of the Women to embrace Agriculture as a means of bridging food deficits in the country saying, women have a lot to contribute in the Agriculture value Chain.

“We are keying into the Agricultural opportunities in the State.We have taken responsibility to develop female Entrepreneurs and Professionals across the country with our network of members spreading to different states in Nigeria.

“The agro business clusters is Paramount in our developmental plans, as we recognise the fact that food is very important to human existence and could be a veritable economic tool that is why we want the Ogun State Government to assist our clusters fully”, Lawson noted.

Other Women Groups on the visit included the Federation of Business Women Entrepreneurs in Ecowas (FEBWE), Abeokuta Chamber of Commerce Women, NACCIMA Women Group (NAWORG), Ibafo Women Forum among others.

