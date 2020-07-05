Review of Wole Soyinka’s ‘The Lion and the jewel’

This literary work of art is a play written by a playwright and the 1986 winner of the Nobel prize for Literature, Professor Wole Soyinka. The play is said to be first performed in 1959 and published in 1963. It has been recommended and studied as a literary text by students of literature in secondary and tertiary institutions.

It is a play that exposes the reality of the clashes that exist between the traditional culture and the effect of Westernization in the African race, most especially in an environment that is populated with formally educated people, culturally-inclined learned people and the ‘illiterates’.

The choice of Soyinka to make use of symbolism, flashback, metaphoric elements and humour to narrate the contest between Baroka, a village head and Lakunle, a school teacher over the love they both have for a village belle, which they have chosen to express differently based on their exposure makes the work of art a perfect description of a reality check.

The title of the text itself is symbolic. The character, Baroka, the head of Ilujinle village is referred to as THE LION while Sidi, the ‘village belle’ is referred to as THE JEWEL.

Soyinka portrays Lakunle, a 23-year-old man as one who is conflicted with the reality of his culture and the idea of Westernisation. Lakunle professes his love to Sidi in foreign ways (kissing and all sorts), which Sidi often finds uncouth and abominable. Lakunle is not of the opinion that dowry has to be paid on Sidi before he gets married to her. He believes the idea of brideprice is barbaric, ignorant and archaic.

“An ignoble custom, infamous, ignominious shaming our heritage before the world.” (P7)

“To pay price would be to buy a heifer off the market stall. You would be my chattel, my mere property.” (P8)

Lakunle gives it all to educate Sidi on formal ways to do things, which Sidi hardly gets a full comprehension of the correction.

Lakunle: No. I have told you not to carry loads on your head. But you are as stubborn as an illiterate goat. It is bad for the spine. And it shortens your neck, so that very soon you will have no neck at all. Do you wish to look squashed like my pupils’ drawings?

Sidi: Why should that worry me? Haven’t you sworn that my looks do not affect your love? Yesterday, dragging your knees in the dust you said, Sidi if you were crooked or fat, and your skin was scaly like a…

Lakunle, who in no way revers royalty, just to get Sidi marry him, often speak ill of Baroka, the village chief, who he sees as a contender. (Pp 16 & 23)

Soyinka makes use of the elements of drums, dance and performance, which is often seen as our heritage as our culture. (P14)

Baroka, the village chief is portrayed as someone who showcases some of the characteristics of a village head in the Yoruba nation of the African race. One of which is having Sadiku, the last wife of the erstwhile village head being betrothed to him. Another one is having a lot of women as much as he wishes, either as wives or concubines. He, being an elderly person who is culturally inclined and influential in his stead eventually succeeds to have Sidi to himself as his wife

Yes yes… it is five full months since I last took a wife…five full months” (P18)

Sidi, the titular jewel, who Soyinka describes as being slim with plaited hair and a true village belle (P1) shows the pride she has for her beauty, especially, when a photographer got her picture published in a magazine, part of which got Baroka attracted to her (P20). She finds the Westernized way of showing love as being rude and unhealthy, which itself rates the African way of showing love over theirs (P9). She is being made to describe the essence of the appraisal given to virginity in our culture and how the concept of dowry is attached to it (Pp 7 & 8), which Lakunle loses her for.

The character of Sadiku shows the reality of what the Yorubas call ALARINA or intermediary and what the elderly ones do to get the attention of other people for any of themselves. Sadiku, even though, being the eldest wife in the palace, is being portrayed as one who persuades Sidi to marry the village chief (Pp 19-26).

Soyinka uses this play to emphasize on the need to resuscitate the dying values, customs and norms of the black man as against the glorification of the Western culture, hence, making Baroka marry Sidi and not Lakunle.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 603 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 28,167

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 603 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,167… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Why govs, others are more at risk —Medical experts

MEDICAL experts have spoken on factors that are capable of putting governors and other key political leaders on the first line of the coronavirus pandemic in more danger. They, however, dispelled as untrue the notion that the incidence of COVID-19 is higher among political office holders or health workers as many people assume… Read Full Story

UN Suspends Air Services As Terrorists Attack Chopper In Borno

The United Nations (UN) on Saturday announced a suspension of humanitarian air services in the northeast following the latest attack on one of its helicopters in Borno… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints Pam As Christian Pilgrims Commission Executive Secretary

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Rev Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC)… Read Full Story

Appeal Court Upholds Yahaya Bello’s Election As Kogi Governor

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Saturday affirmed the election of Yahaya Bello as the duly elected governor of Kogi State… Read Full Story

MFM To Begin Another 30 Days Prayer Retreat

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr Daniel Olukoya, has directed that members extend the ongoing 30 Days Prayer Retreat which marks the third session… Read Full Story

109,823 N-Power Beneficiaries Now Business Owners ― Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, says no fewer than 109,823 beneficiaries of the N-Power Programme are now business owners… Read Full Story

Who Flies APC Flag In Ondo?

EXCEPT for the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) handles the primary election or selection of its candidate for the Ondo State governorship election carefully, the party in the state may be heading towards another round of crisis similar to the one that engulfed it in Edo State recently which may cause it to… Read Full Story

No Difference Between PDP, APC —Olateru-Olagbegi

Martins Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi is an aspirant of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State. He speaks with HAKEEM GBADAMOSI on the preparedness of the party… Read Full Story

VOICE OF COURAGE: E No Finish?

The controlling leadership of ACN got a casual job in 2015 and took it like a mega-contract. They did more than a month’s job for a day’s pay. They pawned everything in exchange for nothing. All core values were thrown away. The ancient landmarks of the fathers were set aside. Many of the icons in the land were… Read Full Story

GIBBERS: Buhari Isn’t Judiciary’s Messiah (1)

In the last 12 years, salaries of Nigerian judges have not been reviewed. In a review of the development of inflation rates in Nigeria between 1979 and 2019, by World data, the average inflation rate was calculated at 19.2 per cent. Now, hold your breath. The report added “overall, the price increase was 80,304.39 per cent… Read Full Story

Threatened Cooperation! Cooperative Societies In The Cloud Of COVID-19

ALL over the world, especially in Third World economies, one of the platforms through which peoples’ common business dreams and financial needs are crystallised is the cooperative society. A cooperative society is simply a voluntary association of individuals who have come together to pursue their economic goals… Read Full Story

COVID-19: The Church And The New Order

The Church is just one of the institutions that have been caught in the heat of the coronavirus pandemic following the ban on public gatherings for about three months as a way of controlling the spread of the virus by the federal and state governments… Read Full Story

40 Years After, Ayinla Omowura Remembered With Album

As part of the activities to mark the 40th year anniversary of the exit of Apala icon, Waheed Ayinla popular as Ayinla Omowura, an album entitled ‘Anigilaje has been released in his honour… Read Full Story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE