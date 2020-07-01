Retrogression in Nigerian politics

Nigerian politics is one filled with retrogressive culture of the Nigerian system across board. Most Nigerian political parties are not built on real people oriented ideology or principles.

Most parties in Nigeria are built on multi -layered, multi -dimensional, multi -differentiated, multi -faceted and multi -partied platforms glued together with the sole purpose of capturing and retaining power but not the art of building and sustaining a virile society.

Most Nigerian politicians share similarities with the butterfly, they want to taste all the flowers available on the political ground but have no political ideology to pursue. They move like the wind with no definite direction; there is no politics of integrity in this country. Most politicians only follow the path where their riches can multiply without concern for the society.

This is why they are adept at jumping from one party to another for their selfish interests without any explanation to their supporters because in Nigerian context, the voting majority live with slavery mentality and are used to the excessive acts of godfathers in politics.

Nigerian politics thrives on the annoying culture of master to slave. My advice to Nigeria’s political party supporters is that they need to know that most politicians migrate from one party to another purposely for their selfish interests in search of electoral fortunes and to accomplish their electoral desire, not because they think the citizens deserve better governance and development in terms of infrastructural development and good policies.

Bello Shuni

belloshuni79@gmail.com

