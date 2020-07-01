Attention, Lagos CP

I wish to call the attention of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Akeem Odumosu, to the threat of Badoo gang terror in Ajasa – Command area of the state because if urgent steps are not taken to nip this development in the bud, the consequences may be worse than the Badoo gang terror experienced in Ikorodu some years back.

There is a need to note that there are some youths who sell and smoke Indian hemp openly at Ogo oluwa/Baba Coste Bus-Stop on Alade Stadium-Amikanle-AIT Road junction. They stay at the back of the vulcaniser beside the bus stop, where they terrorise and molest innocent girls who pass the alley to their homes.

These gangsters burgle shops and churches within this area. Unfortunately, policemen from nearby stations have been unable to tackle this menace even despite the obvious presence of the gangsters under the power line. Often when there is a raid, they are released under an hour and they come back to base with more confidence. They are not afraid of the police and we are not safe in this environment.

We urgently need a special squad from outside the division to be deployed to this area to curb criminal activities. These boys were driven away from other areas like White House/ Yetkem area of Ajasa town and have now found comfort and an abode at the power line axis of Ajasa-Isoto-Amikanle areas.

These boys must not be allowed to mess up the state government’s mental, physical and financial commitments to security of lives and properties of Lagos residents. We cannot afford to experience another Badoo gang saga in Lagos again. A stitch in time they say saves nine.

Akintunde Owolabi

Lagos

