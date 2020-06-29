Buhari to perform virtual flag-off of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas pipeline Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, conduct a virtual flag-off of the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline construction project, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said.

The project, which is to be completed within a 24-month timeline, is a section of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline (TNGP) with the capacity to transport about 2.2billion cubic feet of gas per day.

The Corporation in a statement issued by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru, said the flag-off would be conducted from the Presidential Villa Abuja, with simultaneous link to two locations: Rigachukun, Kaduna State and Ajaokuta Steel Complex, in Kogi State.

It stated that the economic benefits of the AKK pipeline which would originate from Ajaokuta, in Kogi State and traverse Abuja (FCT), Niger, Kaduna and terminate at Kano, would boost domestic utilisation of natural gas for Nigeria’s social-economic development when completed.

ALSO READ: Lagos assembly calls for strict implementation of rape laws

Also, it said this would also unlock 2.2billion cubic feet gas potential to the domestic market, support the addition of 3,600 megawatts of power to the national grid and revitalise textile industries which alone, boasts of over 3million jobs in parts of the country.

It added that: “the AKK project would support the development of Petrochemicals, fertilizer, methanol and other gas-based industries thereby generating employment opportunities and facilitating Balanced Economic Growth.”

The NNPC explained that the Right of Way for the proposed AKK gas pipeline would run parallel to the existing Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company’s 16 inch-crude oil and 12 inch- product pipelines wherever possible.

On the workings of the project, it explained that the pipeline would be fed from the existing domestic Infrastructure with a capacity of over 1.5billion cubic feet per day.

According to NNPC, this is being expanded by Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System II (ELPS II) and Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipeline (under construction) that will double the capacity to over 3billion cubic gas per day.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE