COVID-19: Over 2 million transport workers in critical condition —Wabba

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has cried out that over two million of the congress affiliate members in the road transport sector are worst hit by the effect of the COVID-19 lock down; and are in critical condition, dying in silence.

To this end, the NLC has called for immediate opening of inter-state road transport service, but with the development of protocol to drive the system.

He also called for the development of sector specific protocols to ensure the gradual opening of all sectors of the economy, but with the inter-state movements of people and vehicles given immediate priority.

Speaking to Nigeria Tribune, Wabba said there was no justification for the government decision to open air transport service but lock down on road transport; adding that the Federal Government cannot open the aviation industry for local flights when the ban on interstate movements was still in force.

The NLC President said, “If the Federal Government is opening aviation industry for local flights, then nothing stops them from also opening inter -state travels because as I speak over two million of road transport workers have not gotten anything including palliative. These are people in the private businesses in the informal sector. They are at home and it is affecting them very badly.

“We must open up all sectors of the economy with specific sector protocols.

This is also affecting businesses; it is affecting small and medium scale businesses.

“So, our proposal is that the Federal Government should have protocols to open up inter-state businesses including road transport workers.

“Just as they are doing for the aviation sector, they should do same for all other sectors including road transport workers and inter-state travels.

“The Federal Government should have a specific timeline for those sectors to open up, the lockdown can not be perpetual and that has been our position consistently. In many climes, that is how businesses are operating, therefore, we should not be exceptional.”

“The issue of lockdown cannot be perpetual, in fact, at the point where we are now with the community transmission, what is required is for people to take responsibility. It is individual responsibility that will strengthen the approach to the issue because if you lockdown the border and within the state things are happening, I don’t think we will be addressing the issue.

“Our last proposal to the government which we have made public is that we must find a way of coming up with sector specific protocols and timeline to open up the sectors. It is very critical for the economic activities to pick up.”

“We must look strategically to see how can open up every sector but with a sector specific protocol that can take care of any challenge because we cannot remain perpetually in lockdown. What we should do tomorrowto save the livelihood of many people, why should you delay it if you can put protocols in place that will address it today?

“Like the aviation sector that we are talking about, cases are still increasing but we are coming up with a protocol to say that we are opening the sector because it has impacted negatively on the economy of aviation sector.

“Government should have looked at every sector guidelines that will guarantee the safety of the people. It’s not rocket science, many countries have done it. Sweden for example have not closed own for one day and cases have gone down using strategy and science.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

MONDAY LINES: Ajimobi And Abuja’s One-Way Tickets

It will remain true forever that on the day of death, there is no medicine. Bolaji Tunji, Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s spokesman, said his boss took all the precautions of these malevolent times: He washed his hands, watched his steps, wore face masks and stayed safe. Then a small plane came to pick him in Ibadan for a… Read Full Story

Over One Million Nigerians Enrolled For N-Power In 48 Hours

No fewer than one million Nigerians have so far enrolled for the N-Power programme in the last 48 hours… Read Full Story

Six-Year-Old Girl Raped To Death, Abandoned Inside Kaduna Mosque

Body of a six-year-old girl, Khadijah Ya’u allegedly raped to death by her captor(s) was found in a mosque located at New Road, Kurmi Mashi by Nnamdi Azikiwe bypass in the Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State… Read Full Story

How To Avoid Sliding From Success To Failure

When former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Chukwuma Soludo, directed banks to shore up their capital base to N25 billion in 2006, Intercontinental Bank was one of those that had no problem complying. The bank had built such a solid reputation for itself that when it issued its initial public offer, it enjoyed good subscription… Read Full Story

AMCON Takes Over Assets Of Unicorn Place Over N1.3bn Debt

THE Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over assets belonging to Ike Nwabuoku, the Chief Promoter of Unicorn Place & Leisure Services Limited over indebtedness of over N1.3billion… Read Full Story

APC NEC Meeting: Apologise, Stop Denying Your Wrong Deeds, PDP Tells Presidency

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has flayed the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for denying the use of the Federal Executive Council Chamber for partisan purposes like playing host to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting… Read Full Story

LAUTECH Resident Doctors Begin 5-Day Warning Strike Monday

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital chapter, has called on its members to embark on a five-day warning strike from Monday, June 29… Read Full Story

Buni’s Appointment Constitutional ― Giadom

Immediate past Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Victor Giadom has dismissed views by some critics that the appointment of the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni as Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee was in breach of the party’s constitution… Read Full Story

Revenue Collection: Court Fixes July 6 For Borehole Drillers Case Against Oyo Govt, Consultant

Justice Lateef Ganiyu of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has fixed July 6, 2020, for hearing in a case filed by some aggrieved members of the Association of Water Well Drilling Rig Owners Practitioners (AWDROP) and Borehole Drilling Association of Nigeria (BODAN) against the Oyo State Government over the… Read Full Story

15 Things Effective Leaders Do With Extreme Consistency (II)

They understand that they are responsible for their success and that good luck is not something that magically happens. “Luck” is simply the result of hard work and identifying opportunities. They know that one must earn the right to be successful. Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill states, “You are the master of your destiny… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Killings In Akinyele

AKINYELE Local Government Area in Oyo State is fast becoming a slaughter slab for innocent citizens. In the last one month, five persons have been reportedly slain in cold blood in the area. Citizens Bello Barakat, Azeezat Shomuyiwa, Grace Oshiagwu, Mojeed Tirimisiyu and a yet to be identified young woman have all been… Read Full Story

Obafemi Awolowo And The Struggle Of The Middle Belt

A fortnight ago, a bill was proposed by Honourable Kpam Sokpo (PDP, Benue) for enshrining the Six Geopolitical Zones into law while renaming the North Central as “Middle Belt”. Knowing what we know, this bill is a rather tall order. But it raises issues that the educated public needs to understand. The peoples of the Middle Belt… Read Full Story