Resignations from Makinde’s administration not unexpected — Commissioner

The Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, has said the recent resignation of the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Barr Ayobami Oluwaseun Ojo, from Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration did not come as a surprise.

Oyelade, in a statement issued on Monday, said Governor Makinde had a sense of déjà vu over the development, unlike some of his supporters who might feel betrayed by the series of resignations in the administration.

According to him, the Governor has remained firm in his convictions despite what he described as sustained intimidation and pressure.

He said: “Never in the annals of this country has a governor stood his ground, maintained his composure and conviction under simmering and unfettered intimidation, even while his colleagues capitulated against their personal will.”

The Commissioner added that the developments carried a message about the importance of standing by one’s conscience and the truth.

“The clear message that Governor Seyi Makinde is sending to all of us is that conscience is an open wound and only truth can heal it,” he said.

Oyelade further stated that Makinde was reassuring Nigerians, particularly the people of Oyo State, that courage and consistency remained important virtues in the face of political challenges.

He said: “Governor Makinde is reassuring Nigerians, and particularly the citizens of Oyo State, that cowardice and prevarication are the least virtues we need at a time when victory from lies, empty promises, cajoling and deceit are just about coming to an end.”

The Commissioner’s statement came following Ojo’s resignation as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, which was conveyed in a letter dated Monday, 2 November 2026, and addressed to the Governor through the Secretary to the State Government.