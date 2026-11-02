Sokoto govt seals ADC office over ownership dispute

The Sokoto State Government has sealed an office of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following a dispute over the ownership of the property, insisting that it belongs to the defunct Savannah Bank.

The Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Barr Nasiru Dantsoho, disclosed this on Monday, explaining that the decision was taken to forestall further disturbances and protect lives and property following a recent confrontation involving party supporters and suspected miscreants.

Dantsoho said the government reviewed the property’s ownership documents, including its certificate of occupancy, and found no evidence of any official transfer of ownership from the defunct bank.

“Following a review of the certificate of occupancy and other relevant documents, we discovered that this property belongs to the Savannah Bank, and that ownership has not changed as of today,” he said.

He disclosed that the government had written to the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), which he described as the custodian of the property, to establish its current ownership status.

“We have written to the NDIC, the custodian of this building, to clarify its present ownership, but we are yet to receive a response,” the Commissioner added.

According to him, the government decided to seal the premises pending the Corporation’s response to prevent further clashes and ensure public safety.

He called on individuals or organisations claiming ownership of the property to submit relevant documents to the government for verification.

Dantsoho said the premises would be handed over to the rightful owner once the ownership dispute had been resolved and the necessary documentation completed.

He, however, warned that the government would not tolerate any attempt to forcefully break into the sealed building, threatening legal action against anyone found violating the order.

The development comes amid growing political tension in Sokoto State following allegations of attacks involving ADC supporters and operatives of state-owned security outfits.