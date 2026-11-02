Presidency, Atiku’s camp trade words over Saudi trip

With 74 days to the 2027 general election, the Presidency and the Atiku Abubakar camp are at each other’s jugular over President Bola Tinubu’s trip to Saudi Arabia to perform the lesser hajj (also known as Umrah).

Speaking on Politics Today on Channels TV, monitored by Nigerian Tribune in Abuja, the Special Assistant to the President on International Affairs and Protocols, Ademola Oshodi, said the President’s Saudi trip is not political but a significant journey embarked upon to pray for the citizens in particular and the country at large.

He said the fact that the President was given the rare privilege of having access to the Kaaba showed the respect Nigeria commands in the comity of nations and the importance Tinubu attaches to the well-being of the citizens, as well as to the smooth conduct of the election next year.

Oshodi said the opposition would always politicise anything done by the President, but added that religion is a personal journey between a person and his or her God.

When asked whether Tinubu was only using the Saudi visit as a gimmick to curry the favour of the North, which gave him a bloc vote in 2023 but where he has lost ground, and whether going with Muslim APC governors was also a strategy to appease the North, the presidential aide said: “I’ve heard that a lot and I think that is incorrect. Public opinion is far from being monothetic as you stated. One section of the population cannot come and say, this is for votes or for the North or for any reason. This is a huge significance for Nigeria. If you talk about those leaders you mentioned, this is the first South West leader given that honour… It’s not just Northern Southern thing, it’s a Muslim thing and the Muslims have always cherish this opportunity. It’s not a political thing. The President has performed Ummrah many times. In his lifetime, he’s being to Hajj many times.

“And because he’s being given this privilege because of course he’s a leader of the largest Muslim country in Africa, he’s given this rare privilege. It’s just a great opportunity and I don’t think we should get carried away with the timing. We should get carried away with the fact that he’s seeking God’s guidance on how and best he can lead Nigeria and for victory for his election coming up in January. It’s that simple. The President can only go to hajj with Muslims because at present there is no Muslim governors in the South West but you can see an opposition governor, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi of the APM in the entourage. So, how do you explain that.”

However, Atiku’s camp, through his spokesman, Phrank Shaibu, described the visit as nothing but a political Umrah targeted at hoodwinking Nigerians, who have been subjected to pain, hunger and insecurity since Tinubu’s assumption of power in 2023. He said going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah should be a private or personal affair, which should not be politicised for whatever reason, as it is being done by the President.

He said Tinubu’s acclaimed reforms had rather impoverished Nigerians more, saying his sojourn to Umrah was only for himself and his political journey.

Shaibu said: “They’ve decided to politicise everything about the President’s visit to Ummrah. They went there with Northern governors. You can travel with Northern governors to Ummrah meanwhile his cabinet is fortified with Yoruba people, with people from the Western part of Nigeria and not just Southerners. And to me that’s the height of hypocrisy. It’s not going to the Ummrah that is the problem, it’s the sincerity of the man’s heart, the sincerity of your faith.

“He (Tinubu) is only arresting his own political destiny because he’s speaking… It’s seen that that place is very holy, it’s known, it’s on record. That’s why Muslims all over the world travel to the holy land for spiritual guidance and direction. But when you go there, you should speak the truth, you should free your mind. Saying that the economy has taken a curve or there’s prosperity. What prosperity? Prosperity is hunger. The hunger that is in the land. Food is unaffordable, education is unaffordable, transport is unaffordable, people are dying because of insecurity.

“He claimed that the opposition brought hunger and he’s trying to deal with the hunger. And I dare ask Mr President, since he’s in the holy land, I want him to even spiritually respond to me that assuming but not conceeding that opposition brought hunger to Nigeria, can he in good conscience tell us that what he met in 2023, if that was called hunger then this one, where we are now is starvation raised to … level. If he has even left us, deposited us where he met us in 2023, I’m not sure anybody will contest this election with him. But to him, the understanding of reforms is punishing the poor while he enriches his friends.”